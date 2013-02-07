* Chicago Fed's Evans sees continued bond buying
* Fed says bond buying could ease before jobbless hits 7 pct
* Fed Governor Stein cites risk from extended low rates
By Pedro da Costa and Ann Saphir
Feb 7 The Federal Reserve looks set to continue
its bond-buying stimulus for the foreseeable future despite
hints of strength in the economy and rising concern about the
policy's risks, comments from top officials indicated on
Thursday.
Charles Evans, president of the Chicago Federal Reserve Bank
who is a known as a policy dove, said the central bank may need
to keep up its purchases of bonds through the end of this year
or into the next, and may even need to add to the program if
fiscal restraint is greater than expected.
"I think we have pretty appropriate policies in place right
now," Evans said in an interview with CNBC. He said he expects
U.S. economic growth of about 2.5 percent this year, even
accounting for the effect from a tighter government budget.
"If we have more of a drag this year that's more of a
headwind, that might mean we have to do a little bit more," he
said.
The U.S. central bank last month left in place its monthly
$85 billion bond-buying stimulus plan, reiterating its pledge to
keep up purchases until there is substantial improvement in the
labor market outlook.
Still, in a sign of growing internal worries about the risks
of the Fed's low-rates stance, Fed Board Governor Jeremy Stein
gave a speech focusing chiefly on the potential threats from
highly expansionary monetary policies.
He argued that an extended period of low interest rates
could create risks to financial stability, and policymakers
should keep an eye on junk bond and leveraged loan markets for
signs of excess risk-taking.
As for whether a bubble is already forming, Stein said the
current evidence is inconclusive.
"In terms of the variables that could be informative about
the extent of market overheating, the picture is mixed," Stein
said at a conference sponsored by the St. Louis Federal Reserve
Bank.
Stein's remarks come at a time when some analysts, including
top Fed officials, have raised concerns about the potentially
destabilizing effects of the central bank's unconventional
monetary policies, in particular the asset-purchase program.
In December the Fed reinforced its third round of
quantitative easing, replacing a more modest earlier program
that did not add to its balance sheet with a more aggressive
buying of Treasuries, maintaining the monthly pace of $85
billion in purchases first established in September.
With U.S. stocks rallying sharply in January and corporate
bond issuance breaking records, some worry the Fed's low rates
policy might encourage investors to take on excess risk. Stein
argued policymakers should remain attuned to these risks and not
shy away from using monetary policy to mitigate them - a break
with past convention, which has tended to favor regulatory tools
to deal with asset price inflation.
"If the underlying economic environment creates a strong
incentive for financial institutions to, say, take on more
credit risk in a reach for yield, it is unlikely that regulatory
tools can completely contain this behavior," Stein said.
"Waiting for decisive proof of market overheating may amount
to an implicit policy of inaction on this dimension."
Evans remained convinced, however, that the benefits of the
third round of quantitative easing, or QE3, still far outweigh
the potential costs.
CARBING UP FOR RECOVERY
Evans, a voting member this year on the Fed's policy-setting
panel, repeated his view that he would need to see a gain of
200,000 jobs a month for about six months in order to dial back
the program.
He also said he would want to see above-trend growth in
gross domestic product and a decline in the unemployment rate,
now at 7.9 percent.
Evans said while he does not expect unemployment to fall to
around 7 percent until late 2014, the Fed could ease up on its
purchases before then.
He compared the Fed's asset-buying program to loading a
runner with carbohydrates before a half-marathon. "I tend to
think it might be possible to turn off the quantitative easing.
"We get off to a fast start on the run, we build momentum,
and then we're just going to keep going, it's self-sustaining --
we wouldn't have to continue to carb up along the run, and so
that's why we might be able to stop before 7 percent," Evans
said, adding, "But I'm open-minded."
In December, the Fed announced a new framework in which it
plans to use economic indicators to give the market a clearer
picture of the policy outlook. In particular, it has vowed to
keep interest rates near zero until the jobless rate falls to at
least 6.5 percent as long as medium-term inflation is not
forecast to exceed 2.5 percent.
Evans pointed to auto sales and improving housing market as
evidence the asset-purchase program is working to boost the
economy, which he expects will eventually bring down
unemployment.
"Once we get momentum and achieve escape velocity, either
later this year or 2014, I think unemployment will move down
with momentum," he said.