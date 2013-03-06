* Fed's Beige Book continues to report signs of modest
growth
* Housing firm in all Fed districts with prices higher,
inventory down
* U.S. fiscal policy denting retail sales but demand for
cars up
By Alister Bull
WASHINGTON, March 6 U.S. economic growth
continued to improve gradually in January and early February as
consumer spending picked up and the country's battered housing
market maintained a broad-based recovery, the Federal Reserve
said on Wednesday.
In a cautiously optimistic report from its 12 regional
branches that delivered largely positive feedback from business
contacts, the U.S. central bank also highlighted downside risks
caused by ongoing budget battles in Washington.
"Reports from the twelve Federal Reserve districts indicated
that economic activity generally expanded at a modest to
moderate pace since the previous Beige Book," the Fed said.
The report was close in tone to the previous Beige Book,
released on Jan. 16, and did not alter the outlook for continued
aggressive Fed action to support a tepid recovery which faces
headwinds and uncertainty, notably from U.S. fiscal policy.
"For the Fed, it's slow progress, but not enough to alter
its rate of asset purchases," said economist Yelena Shulyatyeva
at BNP Paribas in New York.
U.S. growth slumped to a mere 0.1 percent annual pace in the
final three months of last year. But the Fed expects the economy
to maintain a gradual recovery, helped by near-zero interest
rates and its own massive bond buying program to spur borrowing.
It is currently buying bonds at a $85 billion monthly pace.
The Beige Book, which draws on the extensive contacts
maintained by regional Fed banks with their local business
communities, was prepared in this instance by the Kansas City
Federal Reserve, based on data collected on or before Feb. 22.
"Five districts reported that economic growth was moderate
in January and early February, and five districts reported that
activity expanded at a modest pace," it said. Boston's region
expanded slowly and Chicago reported a slow pace of growth.
"This was perhaps a small step down from the previous Beige
Book in which all districts reported either modest or moderate
growth," said JP Morgan economist Daniel Silver in a note.
FISCAL RESTRAINT
Although consumer spending picked up, retail sales slowed in
several districts. Many of the 12 regional Feds pinned the blame
on the expiration of a payroll tax holiday in January, higher
gasoline prices and the impact of new healthcare laws.
"Many Districts noted rising gasoline prices and fiscal
policy as having a negative effect on consumer sales," it said.
Washington is fighting a bitter partisan battle over
automatic spending cuts that began to bite on March 1 and could
restrain growth by 1.5 percentage points this year. With
political gridlock hampering fiscal policy, the central bank has
kept the printing presses pumping at full speed.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke argued in congressional testimony
last week that its aggressive policy actions have had a visible
impact on housing and demand for autos, and the Beige Book
confirmed that these sectors were perking up.
"Residential real estate markets strengthened in nearly all
Districts and home prices rose amid falling inventories across
much of the country," it said, while noting that "automobile
sales were strong or solid (in) most districts."
The Fed has held interest rates near zero since late 2008
and has tripled the size of its balance sheet to around $3
trillion since then through a controversial bond buying program.
These asset purchases are designed to lower longer-term
borrowing costs and the Fed pledges to keep them up until it
sees a substantial improvement in the outlook for the U.S. labor
market. U.S. unemployment was a lofty 7.9 percent in January.
Critics say bond buying, also called quantitative easing,
risks future inflation, but the central bank said there was no
sign of higher input prices being passed along to consumers.
"Price pressures remained modest, with the exception of
increases in prices for certain raw materials and slightly
higher retail prices in several districts," the Fed said. "Even
with some input costs rising, most district contacts did not
plan to increase selling prices."
On the other hand, while most districts saw a 'modest'
improvement in labor market conditions, wage pressures remained
limited, although there were some signs of shortages for certain
skilled workers, the Fed said.