(Repeats to widen distribution)
* Investors learning to live with Fed tapering
* Volatility back from peaks but remains elevated
* Stock market sees economy faring fine with less help
* Wall Street sees bubble concerns behind Fed shift
By Alister Bull
WASHINGTON, July 16 Federal Reserve officials
were clearly taken aback by the selloff that was unleashed in
global financial markets when the central bank's chairman, Ben
Bernanke, warned that the Fed's bond buying would likely be
scaled back this year.
But they can take an increasing level of comfort from having
guided Wall Street to a view of future monetary policy that is
closer to their own, and the sense that a messy adjustment now
is much less harmful than a more violent turn later.
In late May, Bernanke told Congress a decision to scale back
the Fed's $85 billion per month stimulus could be taken at one
of its "next few meetings." He made the Fed's intentions even
clearer on June 19, when he spoke openly of the reduction and
eventual end of the program, potentially by mid-2014.
The result was that a yield of 1.62 percent on the benchmark
10-year Treasury note in early May turned into a 2.75 percent
yield by the beginning of last week, the swiftest rise in yields
in a decade, though the market has since stabilized and the
yield was back down to 2.54 percent late on Monday. The shock
sent other bond markets tumbling, and global stock markets also
plunged initially but have since recovered.
Indeed, U.S. stocks are back around record levels, restoring
more than $1 trillion in market capitalization to the S&P 500
index as investors take the view that the equity market
will be able to rally through a reduction in bond buying.
"If I had to guess, I'd guess that members of the Fed are
much happier with market levels than they were three weeks ago,"
said Carl Tannenbaum, chief economist at Northern Trust in
Chicago, noting signs that some heavy market bets have eased.
Fed officials did not welcome the steep back-up in bond
yields and mortgage rates that Bernanke's remarks caused,
judging from the consternation evident in their comments since
then to push back expectations of an early Fed rate hike.
That has stoked suspicions that what policymakers were
really worried about was a hidden build-up in risk-taking in
bond markets that could have been the early signs of a bubble.
"There may have been some concern at the Fed that there was
too much risk being taken on," said Scott Brown, chief economist
at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Florida. "They have
certainly taken care of that situation."
In the past, monetary policy that has encouraged too much
risk has helped to foster bubbles that have burst with
disastrous consequences, most recently the collapse of the U.S.
housing market that sparked the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
NO REGRETS
When asked if he wished that he had done things differently,
Bernanke suggested roiling markets was a price worth paying.
"Notwithstanding some volatility that we've seen in the last
six weeks, speaking now and explaining what we're doing may have
avoided a much more difficult situation at another time,"
Bernanke said at an economics conference last Wednesday, his
first public remarks since the Fed's June 19 policy meeting.
But he also emphasized that tapering of the bond buying
would not be a signal the Fed would begin to tighten monetary
policy sooner by raising the overnight interest rates from near
zero, and pointed out that 14 of the Fed's 19 policymakers
anticipate the lift-off date for rates will not come before
2015.
The Merrill Lynch MOVE index, which estimates
future volatility of long-term bond yields, spiked to around 111
following his June 19 news conference, up from a multi-year low
of around 50 at the beginning of May. But it had settled back to
around 94 on Monday.
Fed officials saw the low levels of bond market volatility
earlier this year as a potentially worrying sign that investors
saw bonds as a one-way bet because of the central bank's massive
purchases.
Indeed, the nearly 5-month low yield on the 10-year note hit
in early May was beneath forecasts for 3-month bill rates over
the next 10 years, which is one way analysts compare valuations
to figure out if yields are reflecting excessive bets that the
Fed will hold rates ultra-low for a prolonged period.
TWO-WAY RISK
Minutes from the June Federal Open Market Committee meeting
showed that two of the 12 voting members felt the Fed should
start curtailing bond buying relatively soon to make sure the
costs did not begin to outweigh the benefits. All 19 members of
the Fed's policy-setting committee participate in the debate but
only 12 vote at any given time. The minutes do not mention
officials by name.
"Markets seem more able right now to accept the Fed tapering
without pricing in ever higher interest rates in response," said
Dean Maki, chief U.S. economist at Barclays Capital in New York.
However, with yields clearly higher now than earlier this
year, some economists worry the Fed has shot itself, and the
U.S. economy, in the foot.
Rising bond yields have pushed up mortgage interest rates,
hurting home refinancing activity and threatening to curb
housing demand. Rising home prices have been one of the drivers
of the economy in the past year.
Executives from two of the largest U.S. banks, JPMorgan
Chase & Co and Wells Fargo & Co, which between
them make one in three U.S. home loans, warned on Friday that
mortgage lending volumes would decline in the coming months and
profits from the business would fall. JPMorgan Chief Financial
Officer Marianne Lake said rising mortgage rates could slash
volume by 30 percent to 40 percent. That would result in a
"dramatic reduction in profits" in the business, JPMorgan Chief
Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said.
Some experts say the Fed may be fostering the economic
uncertainty it indicates it is trying to avoid.
"They are convinced they are chasing bubbles," said Adam
Posen, president of the Peterson Institute for International
Economics in Washington and a former Bank of England
policymaker. "What it certainly means is that there is a lot
more uncertainty about Fed policy going forward."
(Reporting by Alister Bull; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)