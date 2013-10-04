Oct 4 The key challenge for the next chair of
the Federal Reserve will be resisting pressure for a premature
tightening in monetary policy, a senior U.S. central banker said
on Friday.
Narayana Kocherlakota, president of the Minneapolis Federal
Reserve and one of several policy doves arguing the case for
more action to spur U.S. hiring, said most observers think the
main problem for the Fed will be ending ultra-easy money. He
said it is not.
"The real test for us ... (is) going to be about being able
to keep a high level of accommodation in place, even as there
(are) a lot of onlookers and observers calling on us to back
off," he said. "The leadership being provided by the chairperson
in that regard will be critical."
President Barack Obama is expected to nominate his choice to
succeed Fed chief Ben Bernanke, whose term ends in January, in
the next few weeks. A White House source has said that Fed Vice
Chair Janet Yellen is the top candidate.
Some observers argue that whoever succeeds Bernanke will be
judged on how smoothly an exit from five years of unprecedented
monetary easing is executed.
The Fed cut interest rates almost to zero in late 2008 and
more than tripled the size of its balance sheet, to $3.7
trillion, via three rounds of massive bond purchases aimed at
holding down long-term borrowing costs.
Kocherlakota dismissed worries about the eventual exit from
the Fed's ultra-easy measures, saying that the question of how
to normalize monetary policy has been "studied to death" within
the Fed.
"We know about it. We have a great deal of confidence, based
on our staff work, about how that is going to work," he told an
audience in Bloomington, Minnesota.
LACKER UNSWAYED ON NEED TO TAPER
The Fed surprised financial markets last month when it voted
to maintain its $85 billion monthly pace of bond purchases,
saying it wanted to see more evidence of solid economic growth.
The outlook for a scaling back bond purchases has grown
cloudier since the budget battle in Washington hit a stalemate
and forced a partial government shutdown.
The shutdown, which entered its fourth day on Friday, is
courting a damaging debt default if lawmakers fail to raise the
U.S. debt ceiling by Oct. 17.
Officials, including at the Fed, warn that a debt default
could potentially tip the United States into a severe recession
if it shakes confidence in the ability of U.S. lawmakers to lead
the country.
But while the uncertainty created by the political gridlock
in Washington has helped vindicate the Fed's unexpected caution,
some U.S. policymakers remain unswayed about the need to scale
back the bond buying.
Jeffrey Lacker, president of the Richmond Federal Reserve
and a hawk on inflation, said he would have tapered in
September, regardless of the looming shutdown.
"If you had told me a two-week shutdown was coming I would
have favored tapering in September anyway," he told reporters
after a speech in Baltimore.
"Federal Reserve policies cannot necessarily counteract the
effects of fiscal policy uncertainty, declining productivity
growth or structural changes in the labor market - all of which
appear to be playing a role to some degree," said Lacker, who
does not have a vote on Fed policy this year.
HAWKS AND DOVES
Lacker and Kocherlakota were among a number of Fed officials
commenting about monetary policy on Friday.
Boston Fed chief Eric Rosengren, another dove, also weighed
into the debate, telling the Washington Post that he favored
considering additional measures to keep interest rates lower.
The Fed is pondering how to enhance its forward guidance on
when it would start raising rates. At the moment, it has
committed to hold rates near zero until unemployment hits 6.5
percent, provided the inflation outlook stays under 2.5 percent.
The jobless rate in August fell to 7.3 percent, a 4-1/2-year
low. The Labor Department did not release data for September on
Friday, as originally scheduled, because of the government
shutdown.
Some officials favor adding an additional threshold that
inflation remain above 1.5 percent. Others, including
Kocherlakota, have pushed for a lower unemployment threshold to
convince markets that they will keep policy easy, even after the
economy recovers.