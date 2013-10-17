By Ann Saphir and Jonathan Spicer
| MADISON, Wis./NEW YORK
MADISON, Wis./NEW YORK Oct 17 The Federal
Reserve will likely defer any decision to trim its massive bond
buys until at least December, two top Fed officials suggested on
Thursday, although a third Fed policymaker made no bones about
her view that she opposes any such delay.
A budget battle in Washington that shut government offices
for 16 days and brought the United States to the brink of
default has injected uncertainty into the economy's growth
trajectory.
"We need more information about how the economy is
proceeding, how we are going to weather the most recent
government shutdown," Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said
in Madison, Wisconsin. "I think the most likely outcome is one
where we continue to go for a couple of meetings to assess
this."
The Fed meets every six weeks to discuss policy, and next
meets Oct. 29-30 and Dec. 17-18.
A growing number of economists say the Fed may have to wait
until early next year before it sees sufficient strength in the
U.S. economy to begin scaling back its bond-buying stimulus.
"It would be not worth your while for me to speculate about
whether it's going to be in December, January, March... we are
going to have to see how things are going," Evans said. "I
believe this program should continue until we are confident that
there has been a sustainable improvement in the labor
market...It is not yet time to remove accommodation."
Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher, whose views usually are
the diametric opposite of the dovish Evans, said he will wait
until the Fed's December meeting before lobbying for a reduction
to the Fed's $85 billion-a-month bond-buying program.
"Given all this uncertainty it would be hard for me even to
argue a change in course of monetary policy," Fisher said in New
York. "I don't like the course we're on... but my view will be
to stay the course at the next meeting."
Fisher made it clear however that he had not swapped his
hawkish feathers for more dovish ones, warning that the Fed's
ongoing bond buying could be fueling a "housing bubble."
"I'm beginning to see signs not just in my district but
across the country that we are entering, once again, a housing
bubble," Fisher told reporters. "So that leads me ... to be very
cautious about our mortgage-backed securities purchase program."
A mortgage-market bubble in part caused the 2007-2009
financial crisis and Great Recession from which the world's
largest economy is still recovering. In response, the Fed has
held interest rates near zero and is buying $85 billion in
assets each month, including $40 billion in mortgage-backed
securities (MBS).
Home resales rose in August and median prices were up 14.7
percent over the previous 12 months, according to the National
Association of Realtors, although other data have suggested a
sharp rise in mortgage rates has dented the housing recovery.
"We have to be watchful and realize there has historically
been an era of the Fed over-stimulating" since the Great
Depression, Fisher said.
"I worry we are following that tradition now," he added on
the sidelines of a meeting of the New York Economic Club.
"No one knows when the bubble pops. But I would argue that
... with each dollar we buy in Treasuries and mortgage-backed
securities, we're getting closer to the tipping point."
Meanwhile Esther George, the hawkish chief of the Kansas
City Fed who has dissented at every Fed meeting this year
against the central bank's ultra-easy monetary policy,
reiterated on Thursday her view on that the Fed should being to
pare back in October.
"I think to start that now would give us time to see how the
economy reacts to that and not get behind in meeting our
responsibilities," she told an event in Oklahoma City.
She also sounded sanguine about the lack of government data,
including the latest official unemployment data, since the
shutdown began on Oct. 1.
"We are missing a few pieces of data that we would normally
have as a result of the government shutdown," she said. "But let
me assure you, we are still quite able to monitor and judge the
economy's progress from other sources of information."
Unemployment stood at 7.3 percent in August, the most recent
reading, down from 8.1 percent when the Fed began its current
and third round of so-called quantitative easing,known as QE3,
last September.
Speaking in Butte, Montana, Minneapolis Fed President
Narayana Kocherlakota on Thursday repeated his call for the U.S.
central bank to do "whatever it takes" to bring unemployment
down faster.
Before the shutdown, Kocherlakota said that he does not
support reducing bond-buying before the economy gains more
traction.
The deal approved in Washington late Wednesday reopens the
government, but the measure resolves no fundamental differences
on spending and taxes that divide Democrats and Republicans.
It also leaves open the possibility of another government
shutdown - and potentially another debt crisis - early next
year.
Evans called the episode "embarrassing" and said he hopes
the crisis does not repeat itself next year.