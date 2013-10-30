* Monthly bond purchases of $85 bln extended
* Fed makes no change to forward guidance on rates
* Fed acknowledges slowdown in housing market
By Pedro da Costa and Alister Bull
WASHINGTON, Oct 30 The Federal Reserve extended
its support for a soft U.S. economy on Wednesday, sounding a bit
less optimistic about growth as it announced plans to keep
buying $85 billion in bonds per month.
In announcing the decision, the Fed nodded to weaker
economic signals that have been due in part to a fiscal fight in
Washington that shuttered much of the government for 16 days
earlier this month.
The central bank noted that the recovery in the housing
market had lost some steam and suggested some frustration at how
slowly the labor market was healing.
However, it also dropped a phrase expressing concern about a
run-up in borrowing costs, suggesting greater comfort with the
current level of interest rates.
"Available data suggest that household spending and business
fixed investment advanced, while the recovery in the housing
sector slowed somewhat in recent months," the policy-setting
Federal Open Market Committee said. "Fiscal policy is
restraining economic growth."
The decision on bond buying was widely expected and the
Fed's statement differed only slightly from the economic
assessment it delivered after its last meeting in September.
U.S. stocks sold off slightly, while the dollar climbed
against the euro and the yen. Prices of U.S. Treasuries turned
negative, pushing yields higher.
"On balance, the Fed's statement was slightly less dovish
than expected," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at
Commonwealth Foreign Exchange. He cited the central bank's
abandonment of a phrase that expressed concern about an earlier
tightening in financial conditions, including higher mortgage
rates, which other economists also saw as fractionally hawkish.
Still, the Fed tempered its description of the labor market
to take into account a recent weakening in jobs figures, saying
only that there had been "some" further improvement.
"Until the economic data strengthens, and strengthens
meaningfully, I think expectations for tapering (the bond
purchases) are going to remain subdued," said Krishna Memani,
chief investment officer at Oppenheimer Funds in New York.
He said there were only "modest" chances the Fed would
reduce its buying at its next meeting in December.
NO TAPER
The Fed shocked financial markets last month by opting not
to scale back its bond buying, after allowing a perception to
harden over the summer that it was ready to start easing off on
the stimulus. Its caution has since been vindicated.
Consumer and business confidence has been dented by the
bitter political fight that triggered the government shutdown
and pushed the nation to the brink of a harmful debt default,
and a slew of recent data has pointed to economic weakness.
Reports on Wednesday showed U.S. private-sector employers
hired the fewest number of workers in six months in October,
while inflation stayed under wraps last month.
Other data on hiring, factory output and home sales in
September had already suggested the economy lost a step even
before the government shut down. Readings on consumer confidence
this month have shown the fiscal standoff rattled households.
But policymakers made no direct reference to the budget
showdown, which Paul Ashworth, chief U.S. economist at Capital
Economics, saw as a telling omission.
"If officials are trying to downplay the impact of the
shutdown and are happier with the level of long-term interest
rates, then perhaps a December taper isn't quite as out of the
question as we had previously thought," he said. "We still think
sometime early next year is the most likely outcome, but the
balance of risks just shifted a little."
In response to the deepest recession and weakest recovery in
generations, the central bank lowered overnight interest rates
to near zero in 2008 and more than quadrupled its balance sheet
to $3.8 trillion through its bond purchases.
The Fed repeated on Wednesday that it would keep rates near
zero as long as the jobless rate remained above 6.5 percent and
inflation did not threaten to rise above 2.5 percent.
Traders of rate futures kept bets in place that the central
bank will wait to raise rates until at least April 2015.
The response to the Fed's aggressive easing of monetary
policy has not been uncontroversial, with some Fed hawks and
many Republicans arguing there is a risk of runaway inflation or
financial market bubbles.
One of those hawks, Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank
President Esther George, dissented from the central bank's
latest decision - as she has at every meeting this year -
favoring a modest reduction in the pace of bond purchases.
In contrast, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke and his presumptive
successor, Vice Chair Janet Yellen, have argued that the threat
of persistently high unemployment is the most pressing issue
right now.
Data on Wednesday showed inflation over the past 12 months
at just 1.2 percent, well below the central bank's 2 percent
target.