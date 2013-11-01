* Don't taper until inflation heading higher, Bullard says
* Plosser floats capping on asset purchases to ease exit
* Lacker, another hawk, urges Fed to draw down QE
By Alister Bull and Jonathan Spicer
ST. LOUIS/NEW YORK, Nov 1 (Reuters) -
Top Federal Reserve officials on Friday gave only modest
hints as to when a massive bond-buying program would be drawn
down, with one saying they needed to wait for signs of rising
inflation and two others reinforcing an argument the Fed has
waited too long.
Investors are trying to predict when the Fed will decide the
U.S. economy and labor market are strong enough to withstand a
reduction in the pace of quantitative easing (QE), in which $85
billion in assets are snapped up by the central bank each month
to spur growth.
The Fed, which has held interest rates near zero since late
2008 and quadrupled the size of its balance sheet to $3.8
trillion, opted this week to extend its policy support after a
series of soft readings on the economy.
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, who backed the
decision, said the huge balance sheet has created risks of
financial instability and said officials would like to "get out
of the uncharted territory if we can."
But annual inflation, which was 1.2 percent in August
according to the Fed's preferred measure of price
pressures, remained too far beneath the central bank's
self-imposed 2 percent medium-term goal, he said.
"I would like to see inflation coming back toward target
before we make a decision to taper," said Bullard, who is
generally viewed as a policy centrist. "If we could see it
coming back, get some evidence that it was coming back toward
target, I think that would be helpful if we wanted to make a
decision."
Economists now think the Fed will wait until 2014 before
starting to wind down asset purchases, although a clear
improvement in economic indicators in the next two months could
revive prospects for action at the Fed's December 17-18 meeting.
Bullard, attending a St. Louis Regional Chamber Financial
Forum, declined to say if he thought it would be too soon to
make the call on QE at that meeting.
"I would not want to speculate on what the committee will do
in December," he told reporters after speaking with a financial
advisers forum. "I have been an advocate that we keep our
options open at every meeting."
SLAP A CAP ON QE?
While the majority of Fed policymakers, including Chairman
Ben Bernanke, are in Bullard's camp, a minority of them worry
the costs of such unprecedented stimulus outweigh the benefits.
These so-called hawks have long pushed for a reduction in QE.
"On a number of different dimensions for me personally it
looks like labor force conditions have improved pretty
significantly" since the latest bond-buying program was launched
in September, 2012, said Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker.
"The cumulative fall in the unemployment rate, the
cumulative increase in employment are the key things," he added
at a Philadelphia meeting of the Global Interdependence Center.
In deciding when to reduce the program, the Fed has said it
will watch that economic data support its expectation for
improvement in the labor markets and higher inflation.
Another senior policymaker, Philadelphia Fed chief Charles
Plosser, told CNBC television that one way to exit from bond
buying would be to adjust the open-ended nature of the program
by announcing the total amount that would be bought.
"I'm actually leaning to believe that's a better way to get
out of this," Plosser said, adding a cap on QE would allow the
Fed to reassess the economy once it is done.
"It would be worthwhile for us to consider how do we get out
of this ... program in a sensible way without confusing it with
our interest rate forward guidance."
Bullard said he did not support this approach, warning it
would be impossible to know how the economy would be faring as
buying came to an end, which would complicate communication.
But he also stressed forward guidance.
EYEING DATA
The Fed has also promised to hold rates ultra-low at least
until unemployment drops to 6.5 percent, provided the outlook
for inflation remains under 2.5 percent. The U.S. jobless rate
was 7.2 percent in September.
Addressing the low labor participation rate - Americans
either with a job or actively searching for one - Lacker said it
is likely due more to demographic factors, like an aging
population, than to more cyclical factors that will eventually
lead to a rebound.
"This sense that real GDP growth is going to pick up soon -
I'm very skeptical about that," he said. "I see 2 percent growth
ahead."
The Fed's policy-setting committee expects 2.9-3.1 percent
growth next year, and 3.0-3.5 percent growth in 2015.
The committee argues reducing bond buying will not alter the
commitment to keep rates near zero, and a majority of officials
forecast the first rate hike will not happen until 2015.
But financial markets have reacted sharply when the Fed has
talked about changing the pace of buying, and Bullard said it
was going to be challenging to sever the relationship.
"The Committee needs to either convince markets that the two
tools are separate, or learn to live with the joint effects of
tapering on both the pace of asset purchases and the perception
of future policy rates," Bullard told the financial advisors.