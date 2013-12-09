Dec 9 A top Federal Reserve official who is
sometimes seen as a bellwether for U.S. monetary policy on
Monday offered his voice to a growing contingent at the central
bank that has argued for reducing the Fed's bond buying at a
meeting next week.
The remarks from St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President
James Bullard voicing support for a "small taper" were
unexpected. He joined a chorus of more-hawkish officials,
including two on Monday, who also want to begin trimming the
central bank's $85 billion per month asset-purchase pace.
Bullard has in recent months argued against easing up on the
monetary gas pedal in light of overly low inflation.
But he said reducing the bond buying at the Dec. 17-18
meeting would acknowledge the vast improvement in the job market
since the program began last September, while still giving the
central bank the flexibility to reverse course if inflation
continues to linger too far below the Fed's 2 percent target.
Bullard said investors would probably not be caught off
guard if the Fed started to wind down the purchases in the near
future.
"If we taper soon, I actually think financial markets should
be able to digest it," he told a group of financial analysts in
St. Louis. "We would be tapering in response to stronger
economic data and therefore I think markets can be a lot more
comfortable with that."
Two other top officials who are long-time opponents of the
bond-buying program - Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President
Jeffrey Lacker and Dallas Fed chief Richard Fisher - on Monday
both said the risks of continued super-easy monetary policy
exceed the benefits.
The Kansas City Fed's Esther George has been dissenting
against the program all year, while fellow hawk Charles Plosser
of the Philadelphia Fed said on Friday: "The sooner we can end
this thing the better."
But the central bank's leadership has not shown its hand,
and while a few economists now believe the Fed could start
trimming purchases next week, most still think the Fed will wait
until January or March to make sure recent signs of strength in
the labor market are lasting.
Scott Anderson, chief economist at Bank of the West in San
Francisco, said Bullard's comments signaled the Fed was drawing
closer to making a move, although he still expects them to wait
until early next year.
"Now that the doves like Bullard are starting to make these
kind of comments, it suggests a taper decision is very close,"
he said.
The Fed has kept interest rates near zero for five years
and has swelled its balance sheet to nearly $4 trillion to spur
investment, hiring and growth.
Now that unemployment has dropped to 7 percent from a
post-recession high of 10 percent, financial markets are on edge
about when the Fed will make its first move. U.S. employers
added 203,000 jobs to their payrolls last month, more than
economists had expected.
"One reaction to that would be to say 'how about if we have
a small taper at the upcoming meeting?' and that would recognize
the progress that's been made in labor markets, which I think is
undeniable," Bullard said. "Should inflation not return toward
target, the committee could pause tapering at subsequent
meetings."
Bullard also said there were few signs that easy monetary
policy had inflated new bubbles in the U.S. economy. One area of
concern, he said, would be the bond market, but he noted that
yields on U.S. government debt have risen since the spring.
"I think some of that froth has probably come off during the
summer and the autumn," he said.
Speaking in Charlotte, North Carolina, Lacker said pressing
on with the Fed's bond-buying program would do little to help an
economy being held back by slow growth in population and
productivity.
But continuing the purchases "does increase the size of our
balance sheet and correspondingly increases the risks associated
with the exit process when it becomes time to withdraw the
stimulus," he told the Charlotte Chamber of Commerce.
Lacker has said in the past that it would be appropriate for
the central bank to start winding down its 15-month-old
bond-buying program sometime between December and March.
He warned that any change to the program would cause markets
to question the path of short-term interest rates.
The Fed has said benchmark rates will remain near zero until
the jobless rate falls to at least 6.5 percent.
"We need to take very good care that we're clear and market
expectations are aligned with us on the path of short-term
rates," Lacker said, adding he would be "wary of moving those
thresholds around with great frequency."
Some economists expect the Fed to lower that jobless rate
threshold as a way to convince markets short-term rates are
going to stay low even as the bond buying draws to a close.