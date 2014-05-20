* Sees economic slack restraining inflation
By Michael Flaherty
NEW YORK, May 20 The Federal Reserve should be
able to raise interest rates slowly when it eventually tightens
monetary policy given that slack in the U.S. economy is
restraining inflation, a top official at the central bank said
on Tuesday.
New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley said the
economy was poised for stronger growth and inflation should
"drift upwards" towards the Fed's 2 percent goal. But a swift
climb in inflation was unlikely, he said.
"My current thinking is that the pace of tightening will
probably be relatively slow," Dudley told a group of business
economists in New York. He also reiterated that the central bank
would wait a "considerable time" after winding down its
bond-buying stimulus program before raising rates from near
zero.
Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser offered a more
hawkish view during a speech in Washington, warning that the
central bank risked waiting too long for a rate hike.
"As we continue to move closer to our 2 percent inflation
goal and the labor market improves, we must be prepared to
adjust policy appropriately," he said. "That may well require us
to begin raising interest rates sooner rather than later."
Both Plosser and Dudley have votes on the Fed's
policy-setting panel this year, but Dudley's views are
considered to be more in the mainstream of thinking at the
central bank.
The Fed is grappling with several major issues, including
when to raise interest rates and when to start scaling back its
more than $4 trillion balance sheet.
In a signal of a shift in the thinking at the central bank,
Dudley said the Fed should consider continuing to reinvest
proceeds from the bonds it holds until after it raises rates.
Previously, the central bank had said letting the bonds roll
off to shrink its balance sheet would likely come first, but
Dudley said that could lead markets to believe a rate hike is
coming sooner than the Fed might intend.
Dudley also suggested the Fed could rely heavily on a new
tool - its so-called reverse repo facility - to help control
rates when it does finally begin to tighten policy.
After more than five years of highly accommodative monetary
policy, including near zero interest rates and massive bond
purchases, the Fed is beginning to face pressure from so-called
inflation hawks, such as Plosser, who are worried the central
bank might unleash inflation.
Dudley signaled little concern, and said he would be as
comfortable having inflation a bit above the Fed's 2 percent
target as below it.
"My own view is that 2 percent is definitely not a ceiling,"
he said, adding that he would be more tolerant of inflation if
unemployment remained well above the level the Fed views as
consistent with full employment.
The core price index the Fed tracks most closely stood at
just 1.2 percent in March, and while the jobless rate dropped
sharply in April, at 6.3 percent it is still well above the 5.2
percent to 5.6 percent range most officials associate with full
employment.
