By Richard Valdmanis and Ann Saphir
BOSTON/SAN FRANCISCO, June 5 A pair of Federal
Reserve officials on Wednesday warned that raising U.S. interest
rates to fend off bubbles and other troubling signs of financial
market unrest could undercut the Fed's efforts to put the U.S.
economy on a sounder footing.
But they embraced broadly different approaches to address
the possibility that, as policymakers from Fed Chair Janet
Yellen on down have said, extremely loose monetary policy may be
encouraging businesses and households to take risks that set the
financial system up for another crash.
San Francisco Fed President John Williams touted alternative
ways to use monetary policy to shore up the financial system's
ability to withstand shocks. These included so-called nominal
income targeting aimed at keeping incomes growing steadily so
families will be in a better position to avoid bankruptcy or
foreclosure.
To Williams, such alternative approaches can boost stability
without derailing the Fed from its main goals of low inflation
and high employment
Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota, for his
part, counseled a measure of tolerance for increasing financial
stability risks, painting those risks as an unwanted, but
unavoidable, side effect of the low rates the economy will need
for years to claw its way back to normal.
"For a considerable period of time, the (Fed) may only be
able to achieve its macroeconomic objectives in association with
signs of instability in financial markets," he said, advocating
low real interest rates for another five years, far longer than
most of his colleagues.
The speeches, for all their differences, highlight the
degree to which concerns about the financial system's
vulnerability to shocks has penetrated the deliberations and
mindset of Fed officials. Prior to the crisis, they rarely
included financial stability concerns in their calculus for
monetary policy.
The recent departure from the Fed Board of Jeremy Stein, who
had become the Fed's most vocal advocate of using tighter
monetary policy to reduce risks to financial stability, had
raised concern among some observers that the Fed would lose its
focus on incorporating financial stability concerns into
monetary policy making.
