Sept 19 The following are highlights from remarks delivered by Federal Reserve officials dating to the policy statement the central bank issued on Sept. 17. For more stories on Fed policy see:

SEPT. 19

RICHMOND FEDERAL RESERVE BANK PRESIDENT JEFFREY LACKER

(Does not currently vote on Federal Open Market Committee)

Lacker identified himself as the lone dissenter for the Fed's new exit strategy plan, renewing his opposition to the central bank's holdings of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

"Specifically, I did not support plans for the assets on the Fed's balance sheet," Lacker said on Friday. "The Fed's MBS holdings may put downward pressure on mortgage rates, compared to holding an equivalent amount of Treasury securities, but if so, then other borrowers would likely face higher interest rates ... While this would favor home mortgage borrowers, it tilts the playing field against other borrowing by consumers."

DALLAS FEDERAL RESERVE BANK PRESIDENT RICHARD FISHER

(Currently has a vote on FOMC)

Fisher, who with Charles Plosser of the Philadelphia Fed dissented on the Fed's decision on Wednesday, said he wants to raise rates gradually, but start sooner than market participants now anticipate. "I personally would want to see, the date of our first move, I personally expect it to occur in the spring and not in the summer as it seems the markets are discounting," he said in an interview on Fox Business Network.

Speaking with Reuters later on Friday, he said he wants the rate hikes to be in quarter-point increments, but "it depends on the economy." Fisher expressed worries that inflation could rise, even though currently it is not a problem. He also said he was seeing financial excess in markets, particularly in high-yield bonds.

"I think we've levitated the markets," he said. "I don't want to drive this any further, and I think we have to be aware of this."

SEPT. 17

FOMC STATEMENT

"The committee continues to anticipate ... that it likely will be appropriate to maintain the current target range for the federal funds rate for a considerable time after the asset purchase program ends, especially if projected inflation continues to run below the Committee's 2 percent longer-run goal, and provided that longer-term inflation expectations remain well anchored." (Reporting by Ann Saphir and Michael Flaherty; Editing by Paul Simao)