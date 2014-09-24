Sept 23 The following are highlights from
SEPT. 23
KANSAS CITY FEDERAL RESERVE BANK PRESIDENT ESTHER GEORGE
(Not currently a voter on the Federal Open Market Committee)
George is "most anxious" to begin the normalization process,
given the economy's growth and indications that low rates are
encouraging investors to reach for year. Once the Fed does start
raising rates, she said, it should do gradually and
systematically.
"My objective is not to raise rates quickly - I do not
want to derail this recovery," she said. "I think it is critical
that we begin now to normalize those interest rates, to begin to
allow the economy and the markets to allocate credit, to price
risks the way they are intended to do."
MINNEAPOLIS FEDERAL RESERVE BANK PRESIDENT NARAYANA
KOCHERLAKOTA
(Currently a voter on the FOMC)
Kocherlakota expected U.S. inflation to run below the
central bank's 2 percent target through 2018, giving the Fed
room to keep stimulating the economy.
ST. LOUIS FEDERAL RESERVE BANK PRESIDENT JAMES BULLARD
(Not currently a voter on the FOMC)
Bullard told reporters the U.S. central bank needs to change
its forward guidance on interest rates to make it more data
dependent.
Still, he felt it would have been premature to remove the
Fed's reference to zero rates for a "considerable time" in
September because the bank's bond-buying program had not ended.
"A more natural juncture would probably be the October
meeting," Bullard said.
He still believed the Fed would need to raise rates from
zero late in the first quarter of next year, adding he worried
asset bubbles could form if policymakers move too slowly and
mechanically in tightening monetary policy.
KANSAS CITY FEDERAL RESERVE BANK PRESIDENT ESTHER GEORGE
(Not currently a voter on the FOMC)
George did not comment on monetary policy or the economy in
remarks at a Fed conference on community banking.
She said the Fed's effort to tighten financial regulation
was placing a heavy burden on small banks and hurting customers.
"Community banks are not smaller version of the country's
largest banks," George said.
FED GOVERNOR JEROME POWELL
(Permanent voter on the FOMC)
Like George, Powell did not touch on monetary policy in his
welcoming remarks at the Fed's community banking conference.
He said rising competition from large lenders and regulatory
pressure was hurting small banks.
"The burden of regulatory compliance can be particularly
daunting for small banks," he said.
SEPT. 22
MINNEAPOLIS FED PRESIDENT NARAYANA KOCHERLAKOTA
(Currently has a vote on the FOMC)
Kocherlakota warned against raising rates while inflation is
running below its 2 percent goal, saying doing so could
undermine the Fed's credibility and unmoor inflation
expectations.
"I think we need to be very cautious and careful about
starting to raise rates because we do want to be sure that
inflation is on the path back to 2 percent," he told the
Economic Club of Marquette County in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.
Kocherlakota does not expect inflation to reach 2 percent
until 2018.
The Fed should impose a two-year deadline on reaching the
Fed's inflation target, he added, a change that would help bring
unemployment down faster.
NEW YORK FEDERAL RESERVE BANK PRESIDENT WILLIAM DUDLEY
(Permanent voter on the Fed)
The Federal Reserve needs the U.S. economy "to run a little
hot for at least some period of time" to push inflation back up
to the Fed's 2 percent goal, Dudley said. He wants to see the
unemployment rate fall further before removing policy
accommodation.
"You have to make sure that, when you start to raise
interest rates, the economy can take it," he said. "I can
certainly imagine a scenario where the unemployment rate dips a
little bit below what we view as sustainable. That would be the
mechanism to actually push inflation back up."
Most Fed officials see sustainable long-run unemployment at
somewhere between 5.2 percent and 5.5 percent.
He also said the steady rise in the dollar's value could
complicate the Fed's job, potentially hurting U.S. economic
performance and pushing down inflation.
"Inflation is quiescent for a very simple reason. We have
excess slack in the economy," he said. "We are below the
two-percent inflation target so that argues for more patience."
SEPT. 19
RICHMOND FEDERAL RESERVE BANK PRESIDENT JEFFREY LACKER
(Does not currently vote on the FOMC)
Lacker identified himself as the lone dissenter on the Fed's
new exit strategy, renewing his opposition to the central bank's
holdings of mortgage-backed securities.
"Specifically, I did not support plans for the assets on the
Fed's balance sheet," Lacker said. "The Fed's MBS holdings may
put downward pressure on mortgage rates, compared to holding an
equivalent amount of Treasury securities, but if so, then other
borrowers would likely face higher interest rates ... While this
would favor home mortgage borrowers, it tilts the playing field
against other borrowing by consumers."
DALLAS FEDERAL RESERVE BANK PRESIDENT RICHARD FISHER
(Currently has a vote on the FOMC)
Fisher, who with Charles Plosser of the Philadelphia Fed
dissented on the Fed's decision, wants to raise rates gradually,
but start sooner than market participants now anticipate.
"I personally would want to see, the date of our first move,
I personally expect it to occur in the spring and not in the
summer as it seems the markets are discounting," he said in an
interview on Fox Business Network.
Speaking with Reuters later, he said he wants the rate
increases to be in quarter-point increments, but "it depends on
the economy." Fisher expressed worries inflation could rise,
even though currently it is not a problem. He also was seeing
financial excess in markets, particularly in high-yield bonds.
"I think we've levitated the markets," he said. "I don't
want to drive this any further, and I think we have to be aware
of this."
SEPT. 17
FOMC STATEMENT
"The committee continues to anticipate ... that it likely
will be appropriate to maintain the current target range for the
federal funds rate for a considerable time after the asset
purchase program ends, especially if projected inflation
continues to run below the Committee's 2 percent longer-run
goal, and provided that longer-term inflation expectations
remain well anchored."
