Oct 31 Following are highlights from remarks delivered by U.S. Federal Reserve officials dating to the policy statement the central bank issued on Oct 29. OCT. 31 MINNEAPOLIS FEDERAL RESERVE BANK PRESIDENT NARAYANA KOCHERLAKOTA (Currently votes on the Federal Open Market Committee) Kocherlakota cast a surprise dissent against the Fed's Oct. 29 decision to end its bond-buying stimulus. He said on Friday that the Fed was risking its credibility by failing to respond to an inflation outlook that shows no signs of returning to 2 percent and is "arguably worse" than it was last December. "As we have seen in Japan and may now be seeing in Europe, the credibility of central bank inflation targets cannot be taken for granted," he said. Among actions the Fed could have taken, he said, were to continue to buy bonds at a pace of $15 billion a month, or to vow to keep interest rates near zero until the outlook for the inflation one to two years ahead had risen to 2 percent. RICHMOND FEDERAL RESERVE PRESIDENT JEFFREY LACKER (Currently does not vote on FOMC) Lacker, one of the Fed's most ardent hawks, said he was confident inflation would rise back to 1.5 percent or higher a year from now, and cautioned against waiting too long to raise rates. "I don't think you wait until you've lost it on inflation, until inflation is 2.5 or 3 percent," he said in a Bloomberg Radio interview. "The object is to keep things headed towards 2 percent, but it could be that the real interest rate we need in order to keep inflation headed toward 2 percent is rising over time. And it looks like it's going to be rising pretty soon." SAN FRANCISCO FEDERAL RESERVE BANK PRESIDENT JOHN WILLIAMS (Currently does not vote on the FOMC) Price-level targeting and nominal-income targeting, two approaches to monetary policy that go beyond the standard inflation-targeting that many central banks use, may offer some advantages in the face of low interest rates and risks to financial instability, Williams said. He said he did not advocate either, but merely floated them as worthy of study. Other Fed officials who have recently discussed those approaches include Kocherlakota and Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, among the Fed's most dovish officials. FOMC STATEMENT "On balance, a range of labor market indicators suggests that underutilization of labor resources is gradually diminishing ... The committee anticipates ... that it likely will be appropriate to maintain the 0 to 1/4 percent target range for the federal funds rate for a considerable time following the end of its asset purchase program this month. However, if incoming information indicates faster progress toward the Committee's employment and inflation objectives than the Committee now expects, then increases in the target range for the federal funds rate are likely to occur sooner than currently anticipated. Conversely, if progress proves slower than expected, then increases in the target range are likely to occur later than currently anticipated." (Reporting by Reuters Fed reporting team; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Andrew Hay)