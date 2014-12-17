(Updates with U.S. CPI figures, global markets)
By Howard Schneider and Michael Flaherty
WASHINGTON, Dec 17 A sturdy U.S. recovery is
expected to trump global economic worries as the Federal Reserve
concludes its last policy meeting of 2014 on Wednesday, with
officials likely to signal they are still on track to raise
interest rates next year.
With oil prices in freefall, Japan in recession and the euro
zone sputtering, the Fed for a second consecutive meeting will
weigh the U.S. economy's apparent strength against overseas
risks that now include a potential currency crisis in oil
exporter Russia.
Investors continued looking for safe haven assets in light
of Russia's turmoil as Fed officials met for a second day, while
fresh data confirmed an expected softening of U.S. inflation.
U.S. consumer prices fell O.3 percent in November, led by
the largest decline in gasoline prices since December
2008.
Fed officials have expected a temporary softening of
inflation given the big plunge in oil prices, but have indicated
signs of strength in the job market elsewhere have left them
confident U.S. wages and prices will eventually start to rise.
In addition, the drop in oil prices cuts two ways -
threatening economies like Russia that depend on oil exports
while providing a boon to consumers. For the United States,
lower oil costs are considered an overall plus in the long run,
even though they pose an immediate drag on inflation and may
trim jobs and investment in the energy industry.
"Russia is going to have absolutely no influence on the Fed
whatsoever," said Paul Ashworth, chief U.S. economist for
Capital Economics. "The collapse in oil prices is unambiguously
good for the U.S. economy."
Attention will focus on just how strongly the Fed voices its
faith in U.S. prospects, and in particular whether it drops its
longstanding view that it would wait a "considerable time"
before raising rates. Most economists expect the phrase to be
jettisoned.
With the drop in oil prices likely to slow progress toward
the Fed's 2 percent inflation goal, officials face a possible
quandary over how to characterize an economy that is growing
steadily but showing less evidence of durable wage and price
increases.
The recent flow of positive domestic news "is beginning to
provide the necessary justification for the Fed to begin
consideration of the start of monetary policy tightening," TD
Securities economist Millan Mulraine said in a recent note to
clients.
Economists expect the U.S. central bank, which has held
overnight rates near zero since late 2008, to begin bumping
benchmark borrowing costs higher around the middle of next year.
The Fed will issue its policy statement and updated economic
and interest rate projections at 2 p.m. (1900 GMT). Fed Chair
Janet Yellen will hold a news conference a half hour later.
In a statement after its last meeting in late October, the
Fed largely looked beyond problems in Europe and Japan and
expressed confidence the U.S. economy would continue to grow and
generate jobs.
Wednesday's statement will provide an indication of whether
the economic troubles plaguing Europe and Japan and the threat
of a currency run in Russia are likely to delay the Fed's plan
to raise rates.
