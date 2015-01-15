Jan 15 Following are highlights from remarks on the economy and monetary policy delivered by Federal Reserve officials since the statement issued by the U.S. central bank's Federal Open Market Committee on Dec. 17. JAN 15 BOSTON FED PRESIDENT ERIC ROSENGREN (Does not vote this year on the FOMC) Rosengren said he was not confident inflation will soon rise and wanted move evidence that wages and prices are rebounding before increasing interest rates. "If we don't see any evidence in wage and price data for a year, then I'd wait a year," Rosengren told the Wall Street Journal. JAN 14 PHILADELPHIA FED PRESIDENT CHARLES PLOSSER (Does not vote this year on the FOMC) Plosser explained further his dissent at the December Fed policy meeting, saying he felt the Fed should remove all reference to the passage of time in deciding when to raise rates, rather than saying it would be "patient" in making the decision. Plosser said the economy was on a normal footing now and that the current near-zero level of interest rates was no longer justified. JAN 13 MINNEAPOLIS FED PRESIDENT NARAYANA KOCHERLAKOTA (Does not vote this year on the FOMC) Kocherlakota said he was "uneasy" that the low interest rates on long-term U.S. bonds may make it harder for the United States to raise rates when the time comes, reflecting a shortage of other safe assets around the world. The situation means there is a risk the target federal funds rate will also be "persistently low." JAN 12 RICHMOND FED PRESIDENT JEFFREY LACKER (2015 voter on the Federal Open Market Committee) Lacker said the Fed should drop the word "patient" from its policy statement at the meeting before it expects to raise interest rates, offering a clear signal of its intentions. Lacker also said he felt slack in the labor market is almost gone. ATLANTA FED PRESIDENT DENNIS LOCKHART (2015 voter on the Federal Open Market Committee) Lockhart said he felt the Fed could proceed to raise interest rates even if inflation is not rising, as long as it is not clearly slipping backwards and raising a risk of deflation. He said weak inflation and wage growth remained puzzling, but that he was optimistic about the strength of the recovery. JAN 8 BOSTON FED'S ROSENGREN (Not a 2015 voter) Rosengren said that the current low level of inflation means the Fed can not only be patient with its first rate hike, but with subsequent increases as well. He said he did not think the initial move would have much impact on the economy. JAN 7 CHICAGO FED PRESIDENT CHARLES EVANS (2015 voter on the Federal Open Market Committee) Evans said he was very concerned that, by his forecast, inflation will not return to the Fed's 2-percent goal until 2018, even if the central bank does not begin to raise rates until next year. But he also suggested that he would be open to raising rates this year, should data come in stronger than expected or if the rate rises are shallow enough that they would not keep inflation from returning to more healthy levels. JAN 5 SAN FRANCISCO FED PRESIDENT JOHN WILLIAMS (2015 voter on the Federal Open Market Committee) Williams reiterated his view that the Fed could reasonably begin debating a rate hike in mid-2015 and said he expected rate hikes thereafter to be gradual. But despite strong tail winds for the U.S. economy such as lower energy prices, "I see no reason whatsoever to rush to tightening." JAN 4 MINNEAPOLIS FED'S KOCHERLAKOTA (Not a 2015 voter) When it comes to deciding rate policy, Kocherlakota said the Fed was better off using its best judgment rather than relying on a policy rule, as some lawmakers are proposing. JAN 3 BOSTON FED'S ROSENGREN (Does not vote this year on the FOMC) Low inflation provides "ample justification" for patience on raising rates, Rosengren said. The last time the Fed raised rates, unemployment was actually lower and inflation quite a bit higher than it is today, he said. The Fed has "not been unusually patient as yet," he added. JAN 2 CLEVELAND FED PRESIDENT LORETTA MESTER (Does not vote this year on the FOMC) The U.S. economy is on firm footing, and the Fed could well respond by raising rates in the first half of the year, before many economists and traders are expecting, Mester said. DEC 19 SAN FRANCISCO FED'S WILLIAMS (2015 voter) Williams said June 2015 "seems like a reasonable starting point for thinking about when liftoff could happen," even though he expects core inflation to still be below 2 percent at that point. Williams' views are often seen as reflecting the Fed policy-setting core. MINNEAPOLIS FED'S KOCHERLAKOTA (Not a 2015 voter) The Federal Reserve is creating "unacceptable" downside risks to U.S. inflation. It should have pledged to keep rates low until the inflation outlook improves and should have signaled it will restart its bond-buying program if inflation does not strengthen, said Kocherlakota, who dissented against the December decision. PHILADELPHIA FED'S PLOSSER (Not a 2015 voter) Plosser, who dissented against the Fed's December decision, said the central bank should have changed its guidance to give it more flexibility to raise rates sooner should the economy continue to improve. RICHMOND FED'S LACKER (2015 voter) Lacker said he supported the Fed's new pledge of patience on rates "and that characterization could change from meeting to meeting for me." He said he wanted to see a "little more" data before he would support raising rates, saying that would likely be sometime in 2015. DEC 17 FED CHAIR JANET YELLEN (Permanent voter on FOMC) Yellen said the Fed's new pledge to be patient on raising rates meant policymakers are "unlikely to begin the normalization process for at least the next couple of meetings." (The Fed's next two policy meetings are scheduled for January and March.) She told reporters that even with a sharp drop in energy costs, the Fed felt confident that inflation would eventually turn higher and approach the central bank's 2 percent target. She suggested officials would feel comfortable raising rates as long as other economic signals stayed strong and expectations of future inflation held firm. FOMC STATEMENT "Based on its current assessment, the Committee judges that it can be patient in beginning to normalize the stance of monetary policy." (Reporting by Reuters Fed reporting team; Editing by Ken Wills and Lisa Von Ahn)