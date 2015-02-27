* Dudley sees bigger risks from acting too early
* Fischer says rate hike this year, getting closer
* Top economists urge 'later but steeper' tightening
NEW YORK, Feb 27 Raising interest rates too late
is safer than acting too early, an influential Federal Reserve
official said on Friday, endorsing a high-profile research paper
that argues the U.S. economy, given time, can rebound to the
strong growth rate to which Americans are accustomed.
The paper by four top U.S. economists, presented on Friday
to a roomful of powerful central bankers in New York, argues the
Fed would be wise to keep rates at rock bottom for longer than
planned and then tighten monetary policy more aggressively.
New York Fed President William Dudley, who offered a
critique of the paper, cited currently low inflation and warned
against being too anxious to tighten monetary policy.
The risks of hiking rates "a bit early are higher than the
risks of lifting off a bit late," he told a forum hosted by the
University of Chicago's Booth School of Business. "This argues
for a more inertial approach to policy."
The U.S. central bank is in the global spotlight as it
weighs when to lift rates after more than six years near zero,
and how quickly to tighten policy thereafter.
Some policymakers, like Cleveland Fed President Loretta
Mester, caution against waiting too long, given concerns about
potential financial stability and an erosion of public
confidence in the economy.
Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer, answering a question at the
forum, said without hesitation that the central bank will hike
rates this year despite some second-guessing among investors.
The first rate hike is "getting closer," he said, adding that
the central bank will not follow a pre-determined path of
tightening thereafter.
The paper's authors, like Dudley, offer a somewhat dovish
solution to the dilemma of when to begin.
They conclude that the Fed cannot be certain to what level
it should aim to ultimately raise its key rate. But this
equilibrium level, they say, has not fallen as low as claimed by
those who warn of a "secular stagnation" in the United States.
Given the uncertainty, "there may be benefits to waiting to
raise the nominal rate until we actually see some evidence of
labor market pressure and increases in inflation," wrote the
economists, including Jan Hatzius of Goldman Sachs and Ethan
Harris of Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
They suggest a "later but steeper normalization path" for
rate rises than the Fed's own predictions, which imply the first
hike around mid-2015 followed by more. Under median forecasts
for Fed policymakers, the fed funds rate would hit about 1
percent by year end and 2.5 percent a year later.
U.S. SECULAR STAGNATION 'UNCONVINCING'
Fed Chair Janet Yellen said on Wednesday "we don't yet know
what the new normal is" in terms of growth.
But the paper offered an optimistic defense of U.S.
resilience in the face of a growing chorus of pessimists,
including former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers, who have
argued that persistently weak demand for capital means Americans
need to get used to a less muscular economy.
The authors wrote in their 80-page paper that this secular
stagnation theory is "unpersuasive," arguing temporary factors
like household savings and fiscal tightening made the recovery
from recession slower than expected.
Mester also critiqued the paper at the forum attended among
others by former Fed Chair Ben Bernanke and the
second-in-commands at the European Central Bank and the Bank of
Japan.
Mester said economists were more apt to estimate how raising
rates too soon would have on employment and lost output, "but
they are less likely to quantify the costs of waiting too long."
The paper cited decades worth of data from many countries to
conclude that, contrary to much economic theory, trend economic
growth is not a clear determinant of where a central bank should
aim to settle its policy rate over the long run.
In an acknowledgement that the U.S. economy may not be able
to grow at its pre-recession rate, in recent years Fed officials
have slightly lowered their forecasts of this equilibrium rate
from a longstanding assumption of 4 percent.
The co-authors, including professors James Hamilton and
Kenneth West of the National Bureau of Economic Research,
suggest it has fallen only slightly to perhaps 3-4 percent.
Dudley, a permanent voter on monetary policy and a close
ally of Yellen, said the fed funds rate will likely settle
around 3.5 percent.
Using Fed computer models, the paper suggested that rates
should rise about six months later than otherwise planned, and
that the pace of hikes should be one-third faster, leading to a
modest overshooting of the equilibrium level.
The Fed, the ECB and others have slashed borrowing costs to
record levels and purchased trillions of dollars in bonds to
boost inflation and kick-start recovery from the 2007-2009
recession. Investors expect the Fed to be first among major
central banks to tighten, later this year.
