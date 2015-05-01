* Fed will have two more months of data before next meeting
* Williams: Don't want to be locked into set pace of rate
hikes
* Markets are discounting June rate hike, see December
likely
By Ann Saphir and Jonathan Spicer
ORANGE, Calif./PHILADELPHIA, May 1 The Federal
Reserve could well raise interest rates as soon as June, two top
U.S. central bankers said on Friday, so long as economic data
strengthens as expected from a dismal first quarter.
That view - from the hawkish-leaning chief of the Cleveland
Fed and from the centrist head of the San Francisco Fed - is at
odds with the view of many traders, whose bets in the
interest-rate futures markets suggest they have all but
discounted a June rate hike and now expect the Fed to wait until
December before raising rates for the first time since 2006.
The Fed has kept interest rates near zero since December
2008.
The key, both Loretta Mester, president of the Cleveland
Fed, and John Williams, president of the San Francisco Fed,
said, is that by a quirk of the calendar there will be two more
months of data for many of the key gauges the Fed follows,
including the U.S. jobless rate, jobs gains, retail sales and
others.
All scheduled Fed policy meetings, including the next one,
in June, are "on the table," Mester told reporters in
Philadelphia. "There are a whole bunch of data releases that
will come out between now and June. But to me the employment
reports will be indicative of a lot."
The U.S. economy's weak winter performance, including
near-zero growth in gross domestic product, has pushed back
market expectations for a policy tightening to September or
December, when key Fed meetings are also scheduled.
Yet the Fed has telegraphed a rate hike this year, and
unemployment, at 5.5 percent, is not too far from what many
economists believe represents full employment.
"I agree with the way my colleague Loretta Mester put it,"
Williams told reporters after a speech at Chapman University,
repeating Mester's phrase that all meetings are "on the table."
"Really positive data trends, improvement in the labor
market, signs that improve the confidence and the expectation
that inflation will move back to 2 percent - I mean could
imagine that constellation of data coming in, whether before
June or meetings right after that too," Williams said. "But that
would require the data to be good."
Both Mester and Williams pointed to recent data showing
inflation may be firming, suggested they are gaining confidence
it is heading toward the Fed's 2 percent target.
Looking beyond the Fed's first rate hike, Williams said the
U.S. central bank should put some "space" between the start of
policy normalization and the decision to allow the Fed's giant
balance sheet to shrink.
