WASHINGTON, June 17 The following are highlights
of Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's remarks at a press
conference following the conclusion of the U.S. central bank's
two-day policy meeting on Wednesday.
YELLEN ON GRADUALLY RAISING RATES:
"Once we begin to remove policy accommodation we continue to
expect that, as we say in our statement, even after employment
and inflation are near mandate consistent levels, economic
conditions may for some time warrant keeping the target federal
funds rate below levels the committee views as normal in the
longer run. In other words, although policy will be
data-dependent, economic conditions are currently anticipated to
evolve in a manner that will warrant only gradual increases in
the target federal funds rate..."
"I want to emphasize, sometimes too much attention is placed
on the timing of the first increase in the federal funds rate.
And what should matter to market participants is the entire
trajectory, the entire expected trajectory of policy. And again,
while our actual policy decisions will have to evolve in light
of what really does happen in the economy, the committee, as you
can see by the SEP projections, currently anticipates that
conditions will evolve in the economy in a manner that will make
it appropriate to raise the federal funds rate gradually over
time."
YELLEN ON POLICY BEING DATA DEPENDENT:
"For all of us, the appropriate policy decision is going to
be data dependent and all of us will be looking at the incoming
data and our opinions about the appropriate timing of
normalization are likely to shift as we look at how the data
evolves."
YELLEN ON THE DOLLAR:
"It is a factor affecting the outlook. That said, we
obviously have no target for the dollar. We take movements in
the dollar and its economic impact as one of many factors
affecting the outlook, and in spite of the appreciation of the
dollar the committee obviously thinks that the economy is likely
to do well enough to call, likely call, for some tightening
later this year."
YELLEN ON INFLATION:
"Overall inflation is likely to run at a low level for a
substantial period of time. The big declines in energy prices
came towards the end of last year and the beginning of this
year. And they are not going to wash out of the inflation data
until later in this year. But the fact that energy prices have
stabilized means that the pressure from that source is
diminishing
"As the labor market continues to improve and as our
confidence in that forecast rises, at least for me my confidence
will also rise that inflation will move back up towards 2
percent. I expect that to over time put upward pressure on core
inflation."
YELLEN ON CONSUMER SPENDING AND LOWER GASOLINE PRICES:
"The decline in oil prices translates into an improvement in
household income on average of something like $700 per
household. And I'm not convinced yet by the data that we have
seen the kind of response to that I would ultimately expect. And
I think it is hard to know at this point whether or not that
reflects a very cautious consumer that is eager to add to
savings and to work down borrowing or in part some survey
evidence suggests the consumers are not yet confident that the
improvement they have seen- the decline in their need to spend
for energy for gasoline- that that's going to be something that
will be permanent. They may think it is a transitory change and
not yet be responding. So I think the jury is out there. But
think we have seen some pick-up in household spending."
YELLEN ON GREECE:
"This is a very difficult situation. In the event that there
is not agreement, I do see the potential for disruptions that
could effect the European economic outlook and global financial
markets. I would say that the United States has very limited
direct exposure to Greece, either through trade and financial,
or financial channels, but to the extent that there are impacts
on the euro area economy or on global financial markets there
would undoubtedly be spillovers to the United States that would
affect our outlook as well."
YELLEN ON FULL EMPLOYMENT:
"Wage increases are still running at a low level, but there
have been some tentative signs that wage growth is picking up.
We have seen an increase in the growth rate of the employment
cost index and a mild uptick in the growth of average hourly
earnings. I would call these tentative signs of stronger wage
growth. I think it's not yet definitive but that is a hopeful
sign. Still, however, inflation not only headline, but stripping
out food and energy, underlying inflation, core inflation is
still running below the committee's objective. So I think we
need to see additional strength in the labor market and the
economy moving somewhat closer to capacity, the output gap
shrinking, in order to have confidence that inflation will move
back up to 2 percent. But we have made some progress."
YELLEN ON AIG JUDGMENT:
"The Federal Reserve strongly believes that its actions with
respect to AIG in 2008 were legal, proper and effective, and it
believes that they were necessary given the threat that a
disorderly failure of that company would have likely had
implications for the economy, for the flow of credit to
households and businesses in the economy. And it believes that
the ... terms of that intervention were tough and appropriately
so in order to protect taxpayers from the risks that those
rescue loans presented at the time they were made."
"At this point, I believe we are working with the Department
of Justice to decide on next steps."
YELLEN ON PRODUCTIVITY GROWTH:
"Productivity growth has been extremely slow for the last
couple of years and I think in part, the pace of improvement in
the labor market that we are projecting reflects the notion that
there is likely to be some pick-up in the pace of productivity
growth. Obviously that's something that's quite uncertain and it
is conceivable that if productivity growth disappoints -
something I hope that we won't see because that has very
negative implications for living standards - we could
conceivably see faster improvement in the labor market. But in
addition, there are other margins of slack that don't show up in
the unemployment rate. The labor force participation rate at
least appears to be depressed to come extent because of cyclical
weakness."
YELLEN ON IMF AND POLICY:
"I want to emphasize and I think the IMF would agree with
this, that the importance of the timing of the first decision to
raise rates is something that should not be overblown whether it
is September or December or March. What matters is the entire
path of rates and, as I have said, the committee anticipates
economic conditions that would call for a gradual evolution of
the Fed funds rate towards normalization."
YELLEN ON POSSIBILITY OF RATE INCREASE THIS YEAR:
"And clearly most participants are anticipating that a rate
increase this year will be appropriate. Now, that assumes, as
you can see, that they are expecting a pick-up in growth in the
second half of this year, and further improvement in labor
market conditions. And we will all be - we will be making
decisions, however, that depend on the actual data that we see
in the months ahead. So certainly we could see data in the
months ahead that will justify the expectations that you see in
the so-called dot plot. But again the important point is no
decision has been made by the committee about what the right
timing is of an increase. It will depend on unfolding data in
the months ahead. But certainly an increase this year is
possible; we could certainly see data that would justify that."
YELLEN ON INTERNATIONAL SPILLOVERS:
"With respect to international spillovers, this is something
that we have been long attentive to. Obviously, we have to put
in place a policy that is appropriate to evolving conditions in
the U.S. economy, but we can't promise that there will not be
volatility when we make a decision to raise rates. What we can
do is to do our very best to communicate clearly about our
policy and our expectations to avoid any type of needless
misunderstanding of our policy that could create volatility in
the market and potential spillovers as well to emerging markets,
and I have been trying to do that now for some time.
YELLEN ON PROPOSALS TO 'AUDIT' THE FED
"I suppose I would ask what exactly is the problem. We place
high priority on being an accountable and transparent central
bank and I think that if you compare the transparency of
monetary policy decisions in the Federal Reserve with other
central banks, we are one of the most transparent central banks
in terms of the information that we provide to the public in a
whole variety of ways. To my mind the Fed is accountable and we
work well as an institution. I'm not certain what the problem is
that needs to be, that needs to be addressed."
YELLEN ON HOW FED WILL SLIM DOWN BALANCE SHEET:
"This is a matter that the committee has not yet decided and
I can't provide any further detail. It is obviously something we
will be thinking about."
YELLEN ON NO PLAN TO FOLLOW ANY MECHANICAL APPROACH:
"As I have emphasized previously, we absolutely do not
expect to follow any mechanical 25 basis points a meeting, 25
basis points every other meeting - no plan to follow any type of
mechanical approach to raising the federal funds rate. We will
evaluate incoming conditions and move in the manner that we
regard as appropriate. So that's one lesson.
"Conceivably, I think with the benefit of hindsight it might
have been better to raise rates more rapidly or more during the
2004 to 2006 cycle. You know, I'm not certain of that judgment,
but I think there is a case to be made."
YELLEN ON NEED FOR MORE DECISIVE EVIDENCE ON ECONOMY:
"While the committee views the disappointing economic
performance in the first quarter as largely transitory, my
colleagues and I would like to see more decisive evidence that a
moderate pace of economic growth will be sustained."
YELLEN ON GROWTH OUTLOOK:
"Looking head the committee still expects a moderate pace of
GDP growth with continuing job gains and lower energy prices
supporting household spending. The labor market data so far this
year have shown further progress towards our objective of
maximum employment, although it is slower-paced than late last
year."
YELLEN ON THE LABOR MARKET:
"It seems likely that some cyclical weakness in the labor
market remains. The participation rate remains below most
estimates of its underlying trend. Involuntary part-time
employment remains elevated and wage growth remains relatively
subdued. So although progress clearly has been achieved, room
for further improvement remains."
YELLEN SAYS ECONOMY NOT YET READY FOR RATE HIKE
"The committee continues to judge that the first increase in
the federal funds rate will be appropriate when it has seen
further improvement in the labor market and is reasonably
confident that inflation will move back to its 2 percent
objective over the medium-term. At our meeting that ended today,
the committee concluded that these conditions have not yet been
achieved."
YELLEN ON POLICY STANCE REMAINING ACCOMMODATIVE
"Let me emphasize that the importance of the initial
increase should not be overstated. The stance of monetary policy
will likely remain highly accommodative for quite some time
after the initial increase in the federal funds rate in order to
support continued progress towards our objectives of maximum
employment and 2 percent inflation."
YELLEN ON HOUSING:
"The increase in house prices is restoring wealth of many
households who have that as their major asset. It is an
important part of the wealth of the American household, American
household sector. And for all of the households that were under
water, those house price increases are improving their financial
condition although, of course, at the same time it's making
housing less affordable for those who look to buy. At the same
time housing overall, given the low level, still-low level, of
mortgage rates, remains quite affordable. I think credit
availability remains quite restrained for mortgages. Anyone who
doesn't have a pristine credit rating finds it very difficult at
this point to qualify for a mortgage. And I think we are seeing
quite a bit of reluctance, given the job market, and given the
history of what has happened to house prices, of young people to
want to buy homes. .. So the demand for multifamily housing to
rent is very high, and rent prices are moving up I think because
of that."
