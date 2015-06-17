(Adds Yellen comments, market reaction, background)
By Howard Schneider and Jonathan Spicer
WASHINGTON, June 17 The U.S. economy is growing
moderately after a winter swoon and likely strong enough to
support an interest rate increase by the end of the year, but
concerns remain over the recovery of the labor market, U.S.
Federal Reserve officials said on Wednesday.
With the economy still on track to grow as much as 2 percent
for the year, the central bank's latest policy statement keeps
it on track for at least one and perhaps a second rate increase
later this year.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen, however, emphasized that the rate
decision was still up in the air and rested squarely on further
improvement in the labor market - renewing her focus on a
longstanding concern.
In a press conference following the end of the Fed's two-day
policy meeting, Yellen said she wanted "more decisive evidence"
that labor markets were healing, and that wages would increase
beyond their current "subdued pace."
Even as the Fed appeared to be approaching a decision to
proceed with a rate hike as soon as September, "some cyclical
weakness in the labor market remains," Yellen said, pointing to
the low labor force participation rate and the high level of
part-time employment.
Her comments are likely to focus even more attention on
upcoming U.S. employment and wage reports, as markets look for
signs that continued economic growth is translating into more
jobs and higher wages.
After a weak start to the year, highlighted by a
first-quarter economic contraction, policymakers said gross
domestic product is poised to grow between 1.8 percent and 2.0
percent in 2015, down from a March forecast of between 2.3
percent and 2.7 percent.
The Fed also said the unemployment rate is expected to be
slightly higher at the end of the year - at 5.2 percent to 5.3
percent - than previously forecast despite the continued
improvement in labor markets. The unemployment rate last month
was 5.5 percent.
Inflation remains low but is expected to gradually rise to
its 2 percent target over the medium term, the Fed said.
Still, the policy statement and forecasts keep the Fed on
track to raise rates once or twice over its four remaining
policy-setting meetings this year, an outlook reaffirmed by
Yellen's comments in the press conference.
"The Fed has two criteria: labor market improvement, which
we continue to see, and confidence that inflation will move to
its objectives. That's starting to happen," said Wayne Kaufman,
chief market analyst at Phoenix Financial Services in New York.
Financial markets were little moved by the Fed's policy
statement. U.S. stock indexes added to losses before rallying to
close slightly higher, while prices for U.S. Treasuries inched
up. The dollar was weaker against a basket of currencies.
HEDGING BETS ON DATA
Fed policymakers maintained the current near-zero interest
rate for now and said a hike would be appropriate only after
further improvement in the labor market and greater confidence
that inflation would rise.
"Economic activity has been expanding moderately," the Fed
said in its policy statement. "The pace of job gains picked up
while the unemployment rate remained steady. On balance, a range
of labor market indicators suggests that underutilization of
labor resources diminished somewhat."
In their projections, Fed officials lowered expectations for
economic growth in 2015 after accounting for the weak start to
the year. It was the second time since December that the central
bank has downgraded its GDP growth forecast for this year.
But 15 of 17 Fed policymakers still indicated the first rate
hike should take place this year, no change from their previous
set of predictions.
More significantly, policymakers' individual projections for
the appropriate federal funds rate at year's end remained
clustered around 0.625 percent. However, seven policymakers are
now in favor of hiking rates only once or not all this year. In
addition, Fed officials see slightly lower rates at the end of
2016 and 2017 than forecast in March.
With rates currently set at a range of between 0 percent and
0.25 percent, that would imply two quarter-point rate hikes
between now and the end of the year, with many analysts
predicting an initial hike in September.
The Fed's meeting this week was the first since the depths
of the 2007-2009 financial crisis in which the outcome was not
constrained by "forward guidance," the central bank's open-ended
commitment to keep rates low to counter the worst downturn since
the Great Depression.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Paul Simao)