* Fed ponders first rate hike in nearly a decade
* Economists, traders divided over outcome of meeting
* Policy statement due at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT)
By Howard Schneider
WASHINGTON, Sept 17 Fed Chair Janet Yellen has
made clear she would rather delay an interest rate hike for too
long than move sooner and risk jeopardizing a tepid economic
recovery, a conviction that will face its sharpest test yet on
Thursday.
Having weighed the economy's steady march toward full
employment against the backdrop of weak inflation and wage
growth and turbulence overseas, the U.S. central bank will issue
its latest rate decision at the end of a two-day policy meeting.
A rate hike would be the first in the United States in
nearly a decade. Fed watchers, however, see the outcome as a
toss-up, with Yellen's consistently stated desire to see workers
reap more benefits from the recovery, coupled with weak price
rises and a variety of global risks, looming large.
"It is a game-time decision. The key is what Yellen thinks
and my guess is that she will want to wait," said Mark Zandi,
chief economist for Moody's Analytics. "If you put yourself in
her shoes, you don't want to err by going too soon."
That's a mistake the European Central Bank made twice in
2011.
In addition to the release of the policy statement at 2 p.m.
EDT (1800 GMT), Fed policymakers also will issue a fresh set of
economic projections that will provide insight into the expected
pace of subsequent rate hikes and other key economic matters.
Yellen will hold a press conference shortly after.
Investors, economists and analysts are broadly divided over
whether the Fed will decide to put more stock in continued U.S.
growth, pushing ahead with a rate hike, or defer to concerns
about the health of the global economy in delaying the rates
"liftoff" until October or December.
Financial markets have stabilized since an August bout of
volatility and concerns about an economic slowdown in China
threw the U.S. central bank off course from what seemed to be an
inexorable move toward a rate hike this week.
MARKETS UNCONVINCED
But for a Fed that likes to wear a "data-dependent" mantle,
recent U.S. economic numbers have provided little comfort in
embarking on the final turn away from the policies it embraced
in the wake of the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
The unemployment rate plunged to 5.1 percent in August, a
figure arguably at or near the Fed's goal of full employment,
and historically out of line with a federal funds rate at near
zero. Consumer spending continues to hold up and Fed officials
expect the economy to continue to grow at a steady pace.
But a key measure of inflation fell last month, leaving the
Fed far from its other policy goal - a 2 percent inflation
target - and bolstering the case that there should be no rush to
raise rates until prices and wages begin to increase.
Central bank policymakers for nearly a year now have said
the impact of a stronger U.S. dollar, falling global oil prices,
and weak world demand would fade, allowing inflation to rise
towards their target.
They must now decide whether they have enough confidence in
the economy's underlying health, the state of financial markets
and the likely fallout from a rate hike to move forward. Either
way, they could trigger dissents from a group of policymakers
adamant about hiking rates now and another group equally keen to
wait.
"A good argument for raising now is that everybody knows
that a rate increase is inevitable and speculation about the
timing is creating a lot of volatility. One way to reduce that
is to end the guessing game," said Ann Owen, an economics
professor at Hamilton College in Clinton, New York, and a former
Fed economist.
Recent weeks have made the Fed's job harder. Markets that
had priced in a high probability of a September rate hike have
now pushed that expectation off to December or beyond.
Eighty economists in a recent Reuters poll were divided over
whether the Fed would hike rates on Thursday, with 45 expecting
it to remain on hold.
Traders on Wednesday saw a 29 percent chance the Fed would
end its near-zero interest rate policy at this week's meeting,
based on overnight indexed swaps rates; chances of a December
hike stood at 83 percent.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Paul Simao)