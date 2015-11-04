(Adds Dudley's comments)
By Howard Schneider and Jason Lange
WASHINGTON Nov 4 Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen on Wednesday pointed to a possible December interest rate
"liftoff" but said rates would rise only slowly from then on to
nurture the U.S. economic recovery.
In her first public comments since the Fed's meeting last
week Yellen laid out what now appears the base case at the U.S.
central bank - that low unemployment, continued growth and faith
in a coming return of inflation means the country is ready for
higher interest rates.
Her remarks pushed bond yields higher and stocks lower. They
also caused investors to reset their expectations of a December
rate hike above 60 percent, a sign that markets are finally
taking the Fed's language seriously after a period in which U.S.
central bankers were frustrated by the gap between their own
outlook and market bets about their likely course of action.
"What the committee has been expecting is that the economy
will continue to grow at a pace that is sufficient to generate
further improvements in the labor market and to return inflation
to our 2 percent target over the medium term," Yellen said at a
House Financial Services Committee hearing.
"If the incoming information supports that expectation then
our statement indicates that December would be a live
possibility."
William Dudley, the influential president of the New York
Fed and a permanent voter on policy, said later on Wednesday
that he would "completely agree" with Yellen. December "is a
live possibility, but we'll see what the data shows," he told
reporters in New York.
Yellen, Dudley and the other 15 Fed policymakers now have
six weeks to analyze new data, debate and decide whether at
their Dec. 15-16 meeting to end the ultra-low interest rates set
in response to the 2007-2009 economic crisis and recession.
Moving sooner rather than later to begin tightening policy,
Yellen said, would allow the Fed to take a gradual approach to
further hikes, slow enough to ensure that housing and other key
markets are not disrupted by rising rates.
"Moving in a timely fashion - if the data and the outlook
justify such a move - is a prudent thing to do because we will
be able to move in a more gradual and measured pace," she said.
"It's been a long time that interest rates have been at
zero, but markets and the public should be thinking about the
entire path of policy rates over time. And the committee's
expectation is that that will be a very gradual path."
As the central bank approaches the critical decision, there
has been division at the highest levels over whether the time is
right. Fed governor Lael Brainard has expressed among the
deepest concerns about whether a weak global economy could
damage the U.S. recovery, but on Wednesday struck a slightly
more upbeat note.
"The improvement in the labor market has been extremely
steady," Brainard said at a conference in Germany. "There are
certain aspects of the U.S. outlook that are encouraging."
Both Brainard and Yellen emphasized that the Fed has not yet
made a decision, and that incoming economic data would have to
meet the central bank's expectations of how the economy is
performing.
Another top Fed official, Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer, is
scheduled to speak at a forum in Washington later on Wednesday.
"At the moment what we see is a domestic economy that is
pretty strong and growing at a solid pace, offset by some
weakening spilling over to us from the global economy," Yellen
said. "On balance, as we said, we still see the risks to
economic growth and the labor market as balanced."
