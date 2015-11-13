(Adds Fischer comments, byline)
By Howard Schneider and Rodrigo Campos
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK Nov 12 U.S. Federal Reserve
officials lined up behind a likely December interest rate hike
with one key central banker saying the risk of waiting too long
was now roughly in balance with the risk of moving too soon to
normalize rates after seven years near zero.
Other Fed policymakers argued that inflation should rebound,
allowing the Fed to soon lift rates from near zero though
probably proceed gradually after that.
In New York, William Dudley said: "I see the risks right now
of moving too quickly versus moving too slowly as nearly
balanced."
Dudley, who as president of the New York Fed has a permanent
vote on the Fed's policy-setting committee, said the decision
still required the central bank to "think carefully" because of
the risk that the United States is facing chronically slower
growth and low inflation that would justify continued low rates.
But his assessment of "nearly balanced" risks represents a
subtle shift in the thinking of a Fed member who has been
hesitant to commit to a rate hike, but now sees evidence
accumulating in favor of one. For much of Janet Yellen's tenure
as Fed chair, policymakers at the core of the committee, and
Yellen herself, have said they would rather delay a rate hike
and battle inflation than hike too soon and brake the recovery.
But Dudley said the current 5 percent unemployment rate
"could fall to an unsustainably low level" that threatens
inflation, while seven years of near-zero rates "may be
distorting financial markets."
"I don't favor waiting until I sort of see the whites in
inflation's eyes," he said about monetary policy timing. Going
sooner and more slowly, he said at the Economic Club of New
York, may now be best for the Fed's "risk management."
In Washington, Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer said inflation
should rebound next year to about 1.5 percent, from 1.3 percent
now, as pressures related to the strong dollar and low energy
prices fade.
The second-in-command also noted that the Fed could move
next month to raise rates, which could be taken as yet another
signal the central bank is less willing to let low inflation
further delay policy tightening.
"While the dollar's appreciation and foreign weakness have
been a sizable shock, the U.S. economy appears to be weathering
them reasonably well," Fischer told a conference of researchers
and market participants at the Fed Board.
The U.S. dollar has risen about 15 percent since mid-2015 as
the Fed started its long march to a rate hike, as other major
central banks added stimulus, and as investors crowded into
U.S.-denominated assets in the face of slowdowns elsewhere.
The stronger dollar has helped depress the Fed's preferred
inflation measure, which at 1.3 percent is below a 2-percent
target.
Elsewhere in the capital, two regional Fed bank presidents
who had already backed a rate hike repeated their calls for the
Fed to move. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard and Richmond
Fed President Jeffrey Lacker also said they agreed with broad
consensus at the Fed that rates would move slowly after the
initial "liftoff."
"The committee has been very clear that the normalization
path here is going to be shallower," than the steady
quarter-point-per-meeting hikes used by the Fed early this
century or the faster hikes enacted in the early 1990s, said
Bullard, who is not a voter on the Fed's policy-making committee
this year but will rotate into a slot in 2016.
A cautionary note came from Chicago Fed President Charles
Evans, who worries any rate increase could damage the recovery
and put the United States in the same difficult position Europe
and others found themselves in when they tried to raise rates at
a time when the rest of the world was holding them down.
"We have had different points in time since the downturn
where certain regions of the world thought they could delink
against the rest of the world. There's often a trail of tears
that follows that hope that their own area is stronger. That
makes me nervous," Evans said in Chicago.
(Additional reporting by Ann Saphir in Chicago, Rodrigo Campos
in New York and Lindsay Dunsmuir and Jonathan Spicer in
Washington; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Diane Craft)