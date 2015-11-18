NEW YORK Nov 18 Federal Reserve officials on
Wednesday continued to flag December as a possible time to raise
interest rates after seven years near zero, with two expressing
confidence they will be able to pull it off smoothly despite
fears of an abrupt market reaction.
Investors reacted by increasing the odds of a rate hike next
month to 72 percent, from 64 percent on Tuesday, according to
futures markets.
Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester repeated her position
that the U.S. economy is now strong enough to absorb a modest
policy tightening. Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart,
sitting alongside her on a panel in New York, said global
financial markets have settled since the August turmoil that
caused the U.S. central bank to delay raising rates.
"I am now reasonably satisfied the situation has settled
down ... So I am comfortable with moving off zero soon,
conditioned on no marked deterioration in economic conditions,"
Lockhart told a conference of bankers, traders and regulators.
"I believe it will soon be appropriate to begin a new policy
phase," he said, adding he will monitor economic data between
now and a meeting on Dec. 15-16, for which he has a vote on
policy. Mester regains a vote next year under a rotation.
The comments came ahead of the publication on Wednesday of
minutes of an October policy meeting at which the Fed, wanting
to send a message to skeptical markets, issued a statement that
specifically referenced December as a possible time for rates
liftoff.
The comments were the latest in a string of communications
from Fed officials meant to encourage global markets to prepare
for the first U.S. rate hike in nearly a decade. The policy
change is expected to accelerate an ongoing market direction of
strengthening the U.S. dollar and sucking funds from emerging
markets.
New York Fed President William Dudley, whose branch of the
central bank will use a handful of new levers to wrench rates up
from near zero, told the conference he does not expect a "huge
surprise" or major market reaction to a hike in part because it
has been so loudly telegraphed.
Trillions of dollars of reserves parked at banks and worries
that the bond markets are less liquid and stable than in the
past have added to concerns that deep volatility could greet the
Fed rate hike.
Lockhart said he was "very confident" in the new tools and
noted that the big focus now was deciding whether to make the
policy change at a meeting next month.
He said that any lingering concerns about U.S. labor market
strength have been satisfied for a rate hike. Inflation he said
was less clear, but he expects prices to rise as the downward
pressure from a strengthening dollar and falling oil prices
fades.
"A key point regarding inflation is that conditions have not
been deteriorating, just hanging below target," said Lockhart,
seen as a centrist among the Fed's 17 policymakers. "On balance
for me the data have been encouraging and affirm that the
economy has been growing at a moderate pace."
