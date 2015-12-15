(Adds analysts on statement; market close)
By Howard Schneider
WASHINGTON Dec 15 Eight years after a
devastating recession opened an era of loose U.S. monetary
policy, the Federal Reserve on Tuesday began a two-day meeting
at which it is expected to turn in the other direction and raise
rates in an increasingly normal economy.
The decision will be released on Wednesday at 2 p.m. (1900
GMT), with markets prepared for an initial 25 basis point
"liftoff" that would move the Fed's target rate from the zero
lower bound to a range of between 0.25 and 0.50 percentage
points. It is to be followed by a news conference by Fed Chair
Janet Yellen to elaborate on the central bank's latest policy
statement.
Markets on Tuesday set a positive stage for the Fed's
potentially historic turn. U.S. stock indices were up around one
percent, bond yields moved higher, and analysts said that after
weeks of preparation a surprise decision not to hike would be
the more disruptive choice.
"Given the strength of the signals that have been sent it
would be credibility destroying not to carry through," former
Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, a skeptic of the need to raise
rates right now, said in remarks published Tuesday on his
website.
The rate hike will separate the Fed from major central banks
in Tokyo, Frankfurt, Beijing and elsewhere that are all battling
to stimulate their economies and generate growth.
The initial hike expected on Wednesday will still leave U.S.
policy extremely loose, and Fed officials have signaled they
will act cautiously from that point forward to nurture a tepid
recovery.
Markets and analysts will focus on the exact language the
Fed uses in its statement to justify the hike and describe how
it will evaluate the timing of a second and subsequent steps.
Analysts at TD Securities said they expected the statement
and updated economic forecasts from policymakers to take a
hawkish tilt that emphasizes every meeting will be "live" for a
possible hike.
As of September, Fed officials expected perhaps four rate
hikes next year.
"The statement....should be relatively hawkish. The Fed will
look to project confidence," the analysis said.
Though modest, the Fed's token first step remains fraught.
In the days to come the Fed will have to prove that a new
set of tools for managing interest rates will work as expected
; see how higher U.S. rates affect domestic and
global financial conditions; and hope that weak world demand and
commodity prices do not lead to an overall bout of deflation and
force the Fed to reverse course.
To be considered a success, the Fed needs its rate hike to
be followed next year by continued U.S. growth, continued low
unemployment, and, perhaps most in doubt, a turn higher in
inflation.
For all the talk of abnormal times and changes in underlying
economic fundamentals, the Fed is pinning its hopes on a very
conventional premise - that the U.S. consumer will keep spending
at recent strong rates, encouraged by low unemployment and the
apparent beginnings of a rise in wages.
"The American consumer is in full gear and there is nothing
but tailwind...They are right to be confident," said Mark Zandi,
chief economist with Moody's Analytics.
The turn toward higher rates has been months in the making.
The Fed under Yellen has carefully stripped its policy
statement of most future-oriented promises to keep rates low,
along with ending crisis-era asset purchase programs.
With unemployment falling steadily through the year, there
has been steadily less justification for crisis-era policy, and
a sense among policymakers that they could balance the higher
rates sought by "hawks" with a slow pace of subsequent
increases.
Still, opinion is not unanimous. Some Fed policymakers have
said they worry the world economy is too weak for the Fed to
successfully march off on its own. Labor groups on Tuesday said
pockets of employment and wage growth overall are still too weak
to warrant tighter financial conditions.
"There's no reason to think that the pace of economic growth
today is excessive and needs to be slowed because of incipient
inflation," Josh Bivens, research director at the Economic
Policy Institute, said in calling on the Fed not to hike.
"Right now, lower unemployment that boosted wage and price
growth would be an affirmatively good thing. Wages and prices
are clearly growing too slowly."
(Editing by David Chance and Chizu Nomiyama)