* Central bank hikes rates by quarter point
* Yellen says further tightening to be gradual
* Fed's aim is to keep economy growing - Yellen
* U.S. stocks rally, dollar largely unchanged
By Howard Schneider and Jason Lange
WASHINGTON, Dec 16 The Federal Reserve hiked
interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade on
Wednesday, signaling faith that the U.S. economy had largely
overcome the wounds of the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
The U.S. central bank's policy-setting committee raised the
range of its benchmark interest rate by a quarter of a
percentage point to between 0.25 percent and 0.50 percent,
ending a lengthy debate about whether the economy was strong
enough to withstand higher borrowing costs.
"With the economy performing well and expected to continue
to do so, the committee judges that a modest increase in the
federal funds rate is appropriate," Fed Chair Janet Yellen said
in a press conference after the rate decision was announced.
"The economic recovery has clearly come a long way."
The Fed's policy statement noted the "considerable
improvement" in the U.S. labor market, where the unemployment
rate has fallen to 5 percent, and said policymakers are
"reasonably confident" inflation will rise over the medium term
to the Fed's 2 percent objective.
The central bank made clear the rate hike was a tentative
beginning to a "gradual" tightening cycle, and that in deciding
its next move it would put a premium on monitoring inflation,
which remains mired below target.
"The process is likely to proceed gradually," Yellen said, a
hint that further hikes will be slow in coming.
She added that policymakers were hoping for a slow rise in
rates but one that will keep the Fed ahead of the curve as the
economic recovery continues. "To keep the economy moving along
the growth path it is on ... we would like to avoid a situation
where we have left so much (monetary) accommodation in place for
so long we have to tighten abruptly."
New economic projections from Fed policymakers were largely
unchanged from September, with unemployment anticipated to fall
to 4.7 percent next year and economic growth hitting 2.4
percent.
The Fed statement and its promise of a gradual path
represented a compromise between policymakers who have been
ready to raise rates for months and those who feel the economy
is still at risk from weak inflation and slow global growth.
"The Fed is going out of its way to assure markets that, by
embarking on a 'gradual' path, this will not be your traditional
interest rate cycle," said Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic
advisor at Allianz.
Fed officials said they were confident the situation was
ripe for them to make a historic turn in policy without much
disruption to financial markets, which had expected the hike
this week.
U.S. stocks rallied on the news, in part because the Fed
made clear it would proceed slowly with further tightening.
Yields on U.S. Treasuries rose, while the dollar was largely
unchanged against a basket of currencies. Oil prices fell
sharply before paring losses.
POLICY STILL ACCOMMODATIVE
Yellen on Wednesday said the Fed had no desire to curb
consumers from spending or businesses from investing. She
emphasized that interest rates remained low even after the rate
hike, near levels economists regard as appropriate for a
recession.
"Policy remains accommodative," Yellen said. "The U.S.
economy has shown considerable strength. Domestic spending has
continued to hold up."
Fed policymakers' median projected target interest rate for
2016 remained 1.375 percent, implying four quarter-point hikes
next year. Based on short-term interest rate futures markets,
traders expect the next rate hike in April.
A Dec. 9 Reuters poll showed economists forecasting the
federal funds rate to be 1.0 percent to 1.25 percent by the end
of 2016 and 2.25 percent by the end of 2017.
The rate hike sets off an immediate test of new financial
tools designed by the New York Fed for just this occasion, as
well as a likely reshuffling of global capital as the reality of
rising U.S. rates sets in.
To edge the target rate from its current near-zero level to
between 0.25 percent and 0.50 percent, the Fed said it would set
the interest it pays banks on excess reserves at 0.50 percent,
and would offer up to $2 trillion in reverse repurchase
agreements, an aggressive figure that shows its resolve to pull
rates higher.
The impact on business and household borrowing costs is
unclear. One of the issues policymakers will watch closely in
coming days is how long-term mortgage rates, consumer loans and
other forms of credit react to the rate hike.
(Additional reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir and David Chance in
Washington, Ann Saphir in San Francisco and Jonathan Spicer and
David Gaffen in New York; Editing by Paul Simao)