* March jobs report doesn't change outlook - Bullard
* Lockhart - bar high for further easing
* Beige Book: growth modest, fuel prices weighing
By Mark Felsenthal
ST. LOUIS, April 11 Comments by two top U.S.
Federal Reserve officials on Wednesday suggest the central bank
is on hold as it waits to see whether a modest recovery will
accelerate despite some stumbles, or whether additional monetary
stimulus will be needed.
One Fed official said that gloomy jobs data for March does
not signal the U.S. economic recovery has been thrown off
course. Another said the bar is high for the central bank to
take any further easing steps.
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said a disappointingly
weak job market showing in March does not signal the recovery,
which had seemed to be gaining momentum, is off track.
"The report was mediocre but it's just one piece of data in
the larger mosaic," Bullard told reporters before his
institution's annual Homer Jones lecture. "I don't think it
changes the outlook appreciably."
Echoing a sense that Fed officials are reluctant to ease
monetary policy further, Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart
said that for the central bank to launch another round of
monetary stimulus, the fragile recovery would have to
deteriorate.
"I'm somewhat reticent to consider another round of
quantitative easing at this time," Lockhart told a press
briefing on the sidelines of a conference sponsored by his bank
at Stone Mountain, Georgia.
"I view it as a policy that would respond more to a fairly
dramatic negative change of direction in the economy," said
Lockhart, a 2012 voting member of the policy-setting Federal
Open Market Committee.
Bullard, who is not a voter, is viewed as a centrist on the
spectrum of Fed doves who seek further monetary easing and the
hawks who want the central bank to begin planning an exit from
ultra-loose policy. Lockhart is seen as shading to the dovish
end of the scale.
The Fed's policy setting Federal Open market Committee meets
in April but expectations are it will not take new steps then.
Economists who predict extra monetary stimulus say the move is
unlikely before June.
A Fed report published on Wednesday rounded out a picture of
a recovery that continues to press ahead, however, modestly, but
that higher fuel prices were a concern.
The Fed's "Beige Book" survey of economic conditions across
the country found that the world's largest economy kept growing
moderately in the late winter months but rising prices for
gasoline and other energy products were beginning to worry
producers and consumers across the country.
Fed officials found several hopeful signs for growth,
including steady hiring and shortages of skilled workers as well
as brisk new-vehicle sales and improving residential real estate
markets.
Bullard said he was not dismayed by the sobering March
payrolls report because many of the Labor Department's non-farm
payrolls reports recently have been revised higher. The
government report showed employers adding a meager 120,000 new
jobs in March and fueled speculation the Federal Reserve would
have to launch another round of monetary easing.
Bullard believes unemployment, which dipped to 8.2 percent
last month, will continue to slip down below 8 percent by the
end of the year and that economic growth will be around 3
percent.
Market anticipation of the Fed's next move has gyrated from
expectation of another bond buying program to anticipation the
central bank will take no action and may begin to plan its exit
from its ultra-easy stance.
Most major Wall Street firms expect anemic growth in the
U.S. jobs market and a struggling economic recovery to force the
Fed to launch another monetary stimulus, a Reuters poll found on
Monday.
The Fed cut rates to near zero more than three years ago and
has bought $2.3 trillion in bonds to boost growth. A program to
rebalance its bond holdings to lengthen the average maturity of
its holdings -- aimed at pushing down longer-term interest rates
-- comes to an end in June.
Bullard said that the end of that program, nicknamed
"Operation Twist" after a 1960s era effort to twist down
longer-term rates, shouldn't be seen as the beginning of a
tightening cycle.
"Markets have it a little wrong with the end of Operation
Twist because they're talking about the end of Operation Twist
as if it would be the end of easing," he said.
Two other Fed officials who spoke on Wednesday said the
financial system needs further retooling as it stabilizes after
the 2007-2009 recession.
Money market funds must be thoroughly revamped in order to
ensure a stable U.S. financial system, the president of the
Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, Eric Rosengren, said at the
Atlanta Fed conference.
Speaking in New York, Kansas City Fed President Esther
George said it would be important to correct misplaced
incentives and to scale back government protections that
encourage excessive risk-taking to strengthen the financial
system.
George has kept markets guessing as to her views on monetary
policy.