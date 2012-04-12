* Fed No. 2 Yellen-monetary policy appropriate
* Fed has variety of options were it to make more
purchases-Yellen
* Slower March jobs growth does not change outlook-Bullard
* Lockhart says bar high for further easing
By Leah Schnurr
NEW YORK, April 11 The Federal Reserve's
ultra-easy monetary policy is appropriate given high
unemployment and the headwinds facing the economy, the No. 2
official of the U.S. central bank said on Wednesday, as she left
the door open to further action if needed.
Janet Yellen, the Fed's influential vice chair, said that,
hypothetically speaking, the central bank has a variety of
options were it to engage in further asset purchases, and that
the Fed remains "quite willing" to take whatever actions are
necessary to achieve its mandate of promoting employment and
keeping inflation in check.
Yellen said the economic outlook is particularly uncertain,
as she highlighted concerns about unemployment. Still, overall,
Yellen said she expects the economic recovery to continue and to
strengthen somewhat over time.
She defended the central bank's expectation that it will
keep benchmark interest rates near zero through at least late
2014, but said guidance could shift in either direction
depending on the economy's performance.
"I consider a highly accommodative policy stance to be
appropriate in present circumstances. But considerable
uncertainty surrounds the outlook, and I remain prepared to
adjust my policy views in response to incoming information,"
Yellen said in a speech in New York.
"In particular, further easing actions could be warranted if
the recovery proceeds at a slower-than-expected pace, while a
significant acceleration in the pace of recovery could call for
an earlier beginning to the process of policy firming than the
FOMC currently anticipates."
The comments from Yellen and two other top U.S. Federal
Reserve officials on Wednesday suggest the central bank is on
hold as it waits to see whether a modest recovery will
accelerate despite some stumbles, or whether additional monetary
stimulus will be needed.
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said a disappointingly
weak job market showing in March does not signal the recovery,
which had seemed to be gaining momentum, is off track.
"The report was mediocre but it's just one piece of data in
the larger mosaic," Bullard told reporters before his
institution's annual Homer Jones lecture. "I don't think it
changes the outlook appreciably."
Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said that for the
central bank to launch another round of monetary stimulus, the
fragile recovery would have to deteriorate.
"I'm somewhat reticent to consider another round of
quantitative easing at this time," Lockhart told a press
briefing on the sidelines of a conference sponsored by his bank
at Stone Mountain, Georgia.
"I view it as a policy that would respond more to a fairly
dramatic negative change of direction in the economy," said
Lockhart, a 2012 voting member of the policy-setting Federal
Open Market Committee.
FAR FROM FULL EMPLOYMENT
The Fed's policy setting Federal Open market Committee meets
in April but expectations are it will not take new steps then.
Economists who predict extra monetary stimulus say the move is
unlikely before June.
Market anticipation of the Fed's next move has gyrated from
expectation of another bond buying program to anticipation the
central bank will take no action and may begin to plan its exit
from its ultra-easy stance.
The Fed cut rates to near zero more than three years ago and
has bought $2.3 trillion in bonds to boost growth. A program to
rebalance its bond holdings to lengthen the average maturity of
its holdings - aimed at pushing down longer-term interest rates
- comes to an end in June.
Yellen said that if that so-called "Operation Twist" were to
end as planned and further actions were not announced, she would
not see it as a tightening of policy.
During a question and answer session with the audience,
Yellen said she is confident the Fed has the tools and has
considered carefully how to use them to exit its extraordinary
measures when the economic conditions are appropriate.
Yellen said while the labor market has shown signs of
improvement, the economy remains far from full employment and
the pace of economic growth is likely to be sufficient to lower
joblessness only gradually.
"Unemployment has declined significantly over the past year
even though growth appears to have been only moderate," said
Yellen. "This unanticipated decline in the unemployment rate
presents something of a puzzle, and it creates uncertainties for
the outlook and policy."
While she does not see evidence of a significant increase in
structural unemployment - jobs that have permanently disappeared
- so far, Yellen said she was concerned it could rise over time
if the labor market heals too slowly.
Even so, most of the decrease in the jobless rate has been
due to improvement in labor market conditions rather than the
dropping out of discouraged job-seekers.
The unemployment rate has fallen back to 8.2 percent from
9.1 percent last August.
Yellen said that while the recent run-up in energy prices is
pushing up inflation temporarily, she anticipates inflation will
run at or below the Fed's objective of 2 percent for the
foreseeable future.
A Fed's "Beige Book" survey of economic conditions published
on Wednesday rounded out a picture of a recovery that continues
to press ahead, however, modestly, but that higher fuel prices
were a concern.
Bullard said he was not dismayed by the sobering March
payrolls report because many of the Labor Department's non-farm
payrolls reports recently have been revised higher. The
government report showed employers adding a meager 120,000 new
jobs in March and fueled speculation the Federal Reserve would
have to launch another round of monetary easing.
Bullard believes unemployment, which dipped to 8.2 percent
last month, will continue to slip down below 8 percent by the
end of the year and that economic growth will be around 3
percent.
Two other Fed officials who spoke on Wednesday said the
financial system needs further retooling as it stabilizes after
the 2007-2009 recession.
Money market funds must be thoroughly revamped in order to
ensure a stable U.S. financial system, the president of the
Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, Eric Rosengren, said at the
Atlanta Fed conference.
Speaking in New York, Kansas City Fed President Esther
George said it would be important to correct misplaced
incentives and to scale back government protections that
encourage excessive risk-taking to strengthen the financial
system.
George has kept markets guessing as to her views on monetary
policy.