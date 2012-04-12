By Pedro Nicolaci da Costa
WASHINGTON, April 12 U.S. Federal Reserve
officials, out on a speaking spree on Thursday, suggested the
economy would have to deteriorate for the central bank to
consider additional monetary stimulus.
Policymakers did hint at the possibility of further action.
Fed Board Governor Sarah Raskin said the U.S. central bank
stands ready to do all it can to support the economic rebound,
while William Dudley, president of the New York Fed, emphasized
the recovery's fragility.
"Some economic news has been encouraging and may be
suggesting that the pace of the recovery is picking up," Raskin
said, citing the drop in the unemployment rate over the past six
months and the creation of about 1 million jobs. "However, the
national economic recovery clearly has a long way to go."
Late Wednesday the Fed's influential vice chair, Janet
Yellen, said the central bank's policy of near-zero interest
rates is appropriate given high unemployment and the headwinds
facing the economy. She added the central bank has a variety of
options were it to engage in further asset purchases, and that
the Fed remains "quite willing" to take whatever actions are
necessary to achieve its mandate.
However, that message was not unanimous. While Yellen
defended the Fed's guidance that it would likely leave rates
near zero until late 2014, Philadelphia Fed President Charles
Plosser on Thursday said the central bank should move away from
the approach of suggesting a specific calendar date for the
start of rate hikes.
"I'd like to get us to move away from that and substitute
something that's a little more systematic and coherent about how
it depends on the economy," Plosser told reporters after a
speech to economists.
The Fed next meets on April 24-25, and it is not expected to
take any fresh policy measures at that time, but rather use the
meeting to discuss the latest economic developments and further
refinements to its communications strategy.
Still, a Reuters poll conducted after last week's release of
disappointing March employment figures found most Wall Street
primary dealers think another round of bond-buying will
eventually take place.
Financial markets have been keenly attuned to any signs that
the Fed might expand its asset-buying program, which it has used
to stimulate the economy along with the decision to keep the
official interest rates near zero. The easy money that has
flooded markets has been viewed as a key factor in supporting
asset values.
The Fed's Operation Twist program, which is designed to
lower long-term interest rates by lengthening the average
maturity of the Fed's bond portfolio, is to end in June.
BERNANKE UP TO BAT
Investors will be keen to see what Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke
has to say on Friday when he gives the latest in a string of
recent public pronouncements that included four lectures to
college students last month.
Raskin said the Fed's actions have helped with business
investment spending and she noted the pick-up in car sales. The
lower value of the U.S. dollar has also helped exports, but the
pace of recovery is still slow.
"The Federal Reserve remains fully committed to doing
everything it can to promote maximum employment in the context
of stable prices," Raskin said in a speech to Los Angeles
business and community leaders.
Still, investors were left with the sense that things would
need to get worse for the central bank to act.
"We believe it would take a significant weakening in the
data before the committee would initiate further asset
purchases," said Michael Gapen, economist at Barclays in New
York.
Yellen said she expects the economic recovery to continue
and to strengthen somewhat over time.
U.S. economic growth has been erratic during this recovery,
and the job market has been especially slow to get into gear.
Gross domestic product registered growth of 3 percent in the
fourth quarter of 2011, but growth is expected to have slowed to
the low 2 percent range in the first three months of this year.
The unemployment rate has fallen from around 9.1 percent
last summer to 8.2 percent in March. But employment growth
slowed sharply last month as well, raising fears that the labor
market might sputter out yet again.
The economy has made up less than half the jobs lost during
the Great Recession, without adjusting for population growth.
Still, Plosser and others at the Fed argue further monetary
stimulus would offer little additional boost to employment while
raising the risk of inflation and complicating an eventual exit
from the low rates policy.
"Maximum employment is largely determined by factors that
are beyond the control of monetary policy," he said.