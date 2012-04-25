* Policy panel expected to affirm late-2014 rate guidance
* Better economic backdrop could lead to some shifts in
views
* Bernanke briefing at 2:15 p.m. (1815 GMT) to set tone
By Pedro Nicolaci da Costa
WASHINGTON, April 25The Federal Reserve may
appear slightly more upbeat on the economy o n W ednesday, though
investors should not mistake this cautious optimism for any
desire to raise interest rates soon.
Instead, central bank officials will probably reiterate
their expectations that official borrowing costs will remain
near zero until at least late 2014, and leave open the option to
ease policy further if the economy worsens.
"The meeting tomorrow is unlikely to provide any new clues
to the Fed's next actions, rather leaving open the possibility
of new measures depending on the economic outlook," said Richard
Gilhooly, a bond market strategist at TD Securities.
Investors wishing for clues to the prospect of a further
easing of monetary policy from the U.S. central bank may be
disappointed, leaving the stock market vulnerable to some
selling. Analysts will be keen for any hints of action following
the end of the Fed's Operation Twist, its latest effort aimed at
keeping down long-term rates.
U.S. economic growth has been just firm enough to weaken the
case for additional unconventional stimulus through Fed
purchases of government or mortgage bonds. Gross domestic
product expanded 3 percent in the fourth quarter but was seen
slowing to around 2.2 percent in the first three months of this
year.
Still, the Fed's policy-setting panel will probably try to
curb any premature market expectations for eventual interest
rate hikes by repeating its promise to keep rates on hold.
"There won't be much to keep the Fed from their
accommodative policies for the foreseeable future," said Victor
Li, a former Fed staffer and economics professor at the
Villanova School of Business.
The Fed will release a statement outlining its views on
policy and the economy at around 12:30 p.m. EDT (1630 GMT) on
Wednesday.
While no policy decision appears imminent, the Fed's array
of new policy transparency steps should keep economists busy
discerning recent shifts in the sentiment of policymakers.
The Fed will release its latest round of quarterly forecasts
at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT) on Wednesday and Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke
will follow with a news conference at 2:15 p.m. (1815 GMT),
where he will likely be peppered with questions on the chances
of more easing.
Most analysts think Bernanke will do whatever he can to keep
his options open.
Since the central bank's last round of GDP, unemployment and
inflation forecasts in January, the U.S. jobless rate has come
down to 8.2 percent from 8.5 percent and the financial situation
in Europe has stabilized somewhat, although it is still
troubling.
In January, the Fed saw the economy growing between 2.2
percent and 2.7 percent. That range may be revised a bit higher.
At the same time, unemployment rate forecasts will likely shift
down somewhat from January's 8.2 percent to 8.5 percent range.
Policymakers will also offer individual projections for when
they think the first interest rate increase should come and how
quickly borrowing costs should rise - though these will appear
on charts that do not link them to specific officials' names.
"There is a risk that someone with a first (rate) hike in
2014 could drift into seeing that first hike in 2013," said
Michael Feroli, an economist at JPMorgan.
If that's the case, the stock market faces the risk of a
sell-off as it prices out expectations for further monetary
easing from the Fed.
Traders are currently betting the Fed will begin raising
rates in April 2014, with short-term U.S. futures contracts
suggesting they see a 56 percent chance of a rate hike then.
In response to the deepest recession in generations, the Fed
lowered benchmark overnight rates effectively to zero in
December 2008 and more than tripled its balance sheet by
purchasing some $2.3 trillion in government and mortgage bonds
to keep long-term borrowing costs down.
According to a Reuters poll published last week, economists
have dialed down expectations for a third round of bond
purchases. The respondents now see a 30 percent chance of more
bond buys, down from 33 percent in a poll in March.
A report early this month that showed job growth slowed
sharply in March kept some hope of easing alive, and economists
will look eagerly to the next round of jobs data on May 4 for
more clues on where U.S. monetary policy may be heading.