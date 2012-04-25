* Bernanke signals comfort with Fed policy stance
* Holds out prospect of more bond buying if economy weakens
* Fed policy panel: first rate hike no sooner than late 2014
* GDP forecast bumped up for 2012, lowered for 2013, 2014
By Pedro Nicolaci da Costa and Mark Felsenthal
WASHINGTON, April 25 Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben Bernanke on Wednesday said U.S. monetary policy was "more or
less in the right place" even though the central bank would not
hesitate to launch another round of bond purchases if the
economy were to weaken.
In a statement after a two-day meeting, the Fed's
policy-setting panel reiterated its expectation that interest
rates would not rise until late 2014 at the earliest, and it
took no action on monetary policy.
The Fed also adjusted its economic forecasts to acknowledge
an improving labor market and slightly higher inflation over the
next few years. The revised forecast, along with a change of
heart by the most dovish Fed officials on the timing of the
first rate rise, suggested the central bank has grown somewhat
less inclined to take more action to help the economic recovery.
"We remain entirely prepared to take additional balance
sheet actions as necessary to achieve our objectives," Bernanke
told reporters. "Those tools remained very much on the table and
we would not hesitate to use them should the economy require
that additional support."
But he added: "For the time being, it appears that we are
more or less in the right place.
In response to the deepest recession in generations, the Fed
cut overnight rates to near zero in December 2008 and more than
tripled its balance sheet by purchasing $2.3 trillion in
government and mortgage bonds in two rounds of so-called
quantitative easing.
Bernanke said the central bank could be spurred into doing
more if the U.S. unemployment rate, which stood at 8.2 percent
last month, failed to keep moving lower.
Fresh projections released by the central bank showed the
most dovish officials no longer want to put off a rate increase
until 2016. The Fed said seven officials believe it would be
appropriate to raise borrowing costs in 2014, up from five
officials in January, while only four wanted to wait longer,
down from six.
Interest-rate futures showed traders now betting the first
rate hike would come in March 2014, a month sooner than earlier
thought.
"It looks like the more positive data over the past few
months has affected the people at the more dovish end of the
spectrum," said Sean Incremona, an economist at 4Cast in New
York.
Colin Lundgren, head of fixed income at Columbia Management
in Minneapolis, said: "I wouldn't call it hawkish. It's more
that they are less dovish."
A poll of 12 big Wall Street bond dealers put chances of a
further easing of monetary policy at just 28 percent.
Separately, economists at Nomura, which had previously expected
the Fed to buy more bonds, said they now anticipated no action.
Prices for long-term U.S. government debt ended slightly
lower as investors pulled back bets on further bond buying.
Stocks closed higher as a near doubling of profits at Apple
fueled optimism.
Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker, who is known for his
hawkish stance on inflation, dissented against the central
bank's policy decision, saying he believed rates would need to
rise sooner than late 2014. He has now dissented at all three of
the policy meetings the Fed has held this year.
INFLATION SPIKE SEEN TEMPORARY
U.S. economic growth has been just firm enough to weaken the
case for additional stimulus through Fed bond purchases. Gross
domestic product expanded at a 3 percent annual rate in the
fourth quarter but economists expect that it slowed to around a
2.5 percent pace in the first three months of this year.
The Commerce Department will provide its initial reading on
first-quarter GDP on Friday.
The Fed described the economy as expanding moderately, just
as it did last month, and noted that the unemployment rate had
declined but remains elevated. In March it had said the jobless
rate had declined "notably."
The central bank bumped up its growth forecast for 2012 but
lowered it for the next two years. The forecast showed the
central bank expects the jobless rate to fall faster than it did
previously.
It also sees inflation higher over the next few years than
it saw in January, with a notable rise in its forecasts for this
year that takes into account a run-up in gasoline prices.
Still, the Fed does not expect inflation to breach its 2
percent target.
Policymakers nodded to "some signs of improvement" in the
housing sector and, while repeating that they expect moderate
economic growth in coming quarters, said the recovery should
then "pick up gradually."
"To support a stronger economic recovery and to help ensure
that inflation, over time, is at the rate most consistent with
its dual mandate, the committee expects to maintain a highly
accommodative stance for monetary policy," the Fed said.
As officials gathered, the government reported that orders
for long-lasting manufactured goods plunged 4.2 percent in
March, the biggest drop since the economy was nose-diving in
early 2009. The data was the latest to suggest the economy lost
momentum as the first quarter drew to a close.