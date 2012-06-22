By Jonathan Spicer
NEW YORK, June 22 U.S. Federal Reserve
policymakers still see a "pretty high hurdle" before they would
unleash a third round of quantitative easing, or QE3, a top Fed
official said on Friday.
Speaking two days after the U.S. central bank decided to
take a more modest policy step to help the flailing economic
recovery, St. Louis Fed Bank President James Bullard said the
Fed has done "what it can do."
"QE3 I think is viewed as still having a pretty high
hurdle," Bullard said on Bloomberg TV. "We can do that, and I
think it would be effective, but we would be taking a lot more
risk on our balance sheet and we'd be going further into
unchartered territory."
The Fed on Wednesday decided to extend through the end of
the year a bond maturity-extension program called Operation
Twist, in which the central bank replaces short-term debt it
holds with longer-term securities. Ope ration Twist had been due
to end next week.
It opted not to do QE3, which would involve outright
large-scale purchases of securities.
Bullard rotates into a policy voting position next year.
Only one Fed official who can vote on policy, Jeffrey
Lacker, president of the Richmond Fed Bank, dissented against
the extension of Twist on grounds it would risk higher inflation
and does little to boost the economy.
"I do not believe that further monetary stimulus would make
a substantial difference for economic growth and employment
without increasing inflation by more than would be desirable,"
Lacker said in a statement.
Specifically, Lacker pointed to the central bank's newly
established 2-percent inflation goal as a hurdle to further
monetary support, despite signs that the labor market has taken
a turn for the worse.
He said "a significant increase in inflation could threaten
the Fed's credibility" and make it more difficult to achieve its
longer run goals, but noted the central bank might consider more
policy action if the economy experienced a "substantial and
persistent" decline in inflation.
While Lacker is an inflation hawk who has opposed every one
of the central bank's decisions since rotating into a voting
seat this year, Bullard is more of a policy centrist who this
year has expressed increasing unease with the Fed's aggressive
moves.
The pair were the first Fed policymakers besides Chairman
Ben Bernanke to speak publicly after the Fed's two-day meeting,
at which Europe's simmering debt crisis and three straight
months of lackluster U.S. jobs growth loomed large.
Many analysts saw this week's $267 billion extension of
Operation Twist as the precursor to further stimulus.
Bullard said it is a "contentious time" for policymaking and
warned the Fed's near-zero interest rate policy may start to
distort the U.S. economy.
"I am worried that you get three and a half years at zero
rates and promises to keep it at zero for this much longer, that
you're starting to distort the economy in ways that we're not
used to in the past," Bullard said.
"This is getting outside of normal business cycle
adjustments."
The Fed has kept rates ultra low since late 2008 and has
made a conditional pledge to keep them there through at least
late 2014. It has bought more than $2 trillion in assets in two
rounds of quantitative easing, QE1 and QE2, to battle the
recession.