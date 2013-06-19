* No change expected in Fed's bond purchase pace
* Fed's inflation language to face scrutiny
* Bernanke to stress difference between tapering, tightening
By Alister Bull
WASHINGTON, June 19 Federal Reserve policymakers
will likely announce on Wednesday that they will keep buying
bonds at a monthly pace of $85 billion, while keeping their
options open to scale back the program later this year if the
U.S. labor market continues to improve.
Economic data since the 19 officials met in May has been
mixed. Employment growth was steady and consumers kept spending
despite the drag of tax hikes and government spending cuts. But
inflation slowed further beneath the Fed's 2 percent target.
The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee will
announce its decision at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT). Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke will hold a news conference 30 minutes later.
"Should the outlook improve as the Fed expects, then it may
continue to lay the groundwork for a tapering of purchases at
upcoming FOMC meetings," Michael Gapen, an economist with
Barclays in New York, said.
"However, should the data evolve more in line with our
forecast, then we see the Fed as refraining from tapering until
the first quarter of 2014," he wrote in a note to clients.
Barclays currently expects weaker 2013 GDP growth than the Fed
has forecast.
Bernanke will likely take care to draw a bright line between
the possibility of a slower pace of bond purchases, which would
still add stimulus to the economy, and an actual tightening of
monetary policy that would take it away.
The U.S. central bank has held overnight interest rates near
zero since December 2008 while more than tripling its balance
sheet to around $3.3 trillion with its bond buying.
Economists expect rates to stay on hold until 2015, but the
view of the lift-off date in financial markets has shifted
forward since Bernanke fired up speculation last month that the
Fed could soon curb its asset buying.
The chairman is also likely to be quizzed on his future
plans after President Barack Obama hinted in an interview on
Monday that Bernanke was ready to step down once his current
term expires on Jan. 31, 2014.
INFLATION WATCH
Any change in how officials describe inflation that places
more stress on recent low readings could signal a desire to push
back expectations of bond tapering. Bernanke's comment on May 22
that the Fed could begin to curtail purchases at one of its
"next few meetings" rocked financial markets and drove bond
yields sharply higher.
The consumer price index was up 1.4 percent in May from a
year ago. But the PCE price index, the Fed's preferred inflation
gauge, rose just 0.7 percent in the 12 months through April, the
most recent reading, less than half the Fed's target.
The Fed in recent months has played down the threat that low
inflation could be a harbinger of a damaging deflation and has
argued that inflation would head back toward the 2 percent goal.
Still, many economists think the central bank would be loath
to ease up on its stimulus until inflation turns higher.
In its last statement on May 1, the Fed acknowledged
inflation had been running "somewhat below" its goal, but noted
that longer-term inflation expectations had remained stable.
"The most important moving part is how the Fed characterizes
inflation. At the May meeting, they studiously avoided
discussing the drop in inflation," Vincent Reinhart, Morgan
Stanley's chief U.S. economist, said.
Minutes of the May meeting revealed a wide split among
policymakers. A "number" of the 19 supported slowing the pace of
bond purchases as early as this week's policy meeting. But
"most" wanted evidence the recovery was proceeding before
scaling back; this group also argued for the Fed to be ready to
raise the pace of purchases if needed.
In the end, the Fed inserted language into its statement to
explicitly acknowledge that bond buying could be dialed up as
well as down if the recovery faltered as it sought to preserve
its policymaking flexibility.
No change in that language is expected on Wednesday.
The central bankers will also release a quarterly summary of
economic projections, including forecasts for growth, inflation
and unemployment, plus when they each think the Fed should start
raising interest rates.
The Fed says it will not lift rates until unemployment hits
6.5 percent or lower, provided that the outlook for inflation
stays under 2.5 percent. The U.S. jobless rate in May was 7.6
percent, and economists do not expect the threshold to be met
for a couple of years.