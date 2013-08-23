The Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank's annual monetary policy conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, kicks into high gear on Friday. Following is a look at the agenda. Friday, Aug. 23 Bank of Israel Governor Stanley Fischer chairs the sessions 0800 MDT/1000 EDT/1400 GMT - Stanford University professor Robert Hall presents paper on "The Natural Rate of Interest, Financial Crises and the Zero Lower Bound." Princeton University Professor Hyun Song Shin is the discussant. 0900 MDT/1100 EDT/1500 GMT - Northwestern University Professor Arvind Krishnamurthy presents paper on "The Transmission of Unconventional Monetary Policy." University of Chicago professor Anil Kashyap is the discussant. 1025 MDT/1225 EDT/1625 GMT - Panel on monetary policy options and tools with Bank of Mexico Governor Agustin Carstens, Tsinghua University Professor David Daokui Li and Frank Smets, director general of the Directorate General Research at the European Central Bank. 1230 MDT/1430 EDT/1830 GMT - International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde delivers luncheon address on "Reconciling Domestic with Global Economic Policy Objectives." 1400 MDT/1600 EDT/2000 GMT - Adjournment Saturday, August 24 Fed Vice Chair Janet Yellen chairs the sessions 0800 MDT/1000 EDT/1400 GMT - Princeton University Professor Jean-Pierre Landau presents on global liquidity. Claudio Borio, research director at the Bank for International Settlements, is the discussant. 0900 MDT/1100 EDT/1500 GMT - London Business School Professor Helene Rey presents on cross-border capital flows. New York Federal Reserve Bank Executive Vice President Terrence Checki is the discussant. 1025 MDT/1225 EDT/1625 GMT - Overview panel with Bank of England Deputy Governor Charles Bean and Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda. Central Bank of Brazil Governor Alexandre Antonio Tombini had been scheduled to participate, but canceled. 1400 MDT/1600 EDT/2000 GMT - Adjournment