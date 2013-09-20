* Fed hawk George says central bank has caused confusion
* Bullard defends decision not to taper, says economy too
tepid
By Jonathan Spicer and Steven C. Johnson
NEW YORK, Sept 20 An outspoken Federal Reserve
hawk warned on Friday that the U.S. central bank had harmed its
credibility by delaying a highly anticipated reduction in
monetary stimulus this week, but another official argued it had
been the right thing to do.
Policymakers hit the speech circuit as financial markets
continued to puzzle over Wednesday's shock decision by the Fed
not to scale back its massive bond-buying program after allowing
the impression over the summer that it would do so.
Kansas City Fed President Esther George, the lone dissenter
on Wednesday, said she had been "disappointed" by the decision
not to begin normalizing policy after an unprecedented period of
ultra-easy U.S. money that has already lasted five years.
"The actions at this meeting, and the expectations that have
been set relative to how markets were thinking about this,
created confusion, created a disconnect," said George. She
has dissented at every Fed meeting this year out of concern its
policies could foster future asset bubbles and inflation.
St. Louis Fed chief James Bullard, defending the decision,
said low inflation meant the central bank could be patient in
deciding when to act, although the prospects for tapering would
pick up if payroll and unemployment data brightened further.
Speaking with reporters afterwards, Bullard said the Fed's
decision to sit tight "enhanced our credibility in the sense
that it showed we really are paying attention to data and not on
some automated program to cut QE (quantitative easing) to zero."
Fed policymakers could still decide to start reducing bond
purchases when they meet again in late October, Bullard said, if
inflation and unemployment data warrant it.
A Reuters poll of economists found that a majority of those
surveyed felt the Fed failed to communicate clearly in the weeks
before Wednesday's decision to stand pat.
Previous polls anticipated a September move, and the
surprise announcement sparked a sharp drop in bond yields,
reversing some of the rise which had built up since the Fed said
in June that it expected to start scaling back later this year.
Declining borrowing costs could help restore momentum to
tepid U.S. growth and hiring.
Bullard, a committee voter this year, said he supported the
decision not to alter the current pace of bond purchases, and
would not favor any action until inflation reverted from what he
views as a worryingly low trend.
"While I expect inflation to rise during the coming
quarters, I want to see evidence of such an increase before
endorsing less accommodative policy action," he said.
The policymaker, who is usually viewed as a centrist, said
in an earlier interview on Bloomberg television that the Fed
could still decide to act at its next meeting, at the end of
October.
George, a consistent critic of current policy since becoming
a voting member on the policy-setting Federal Open Market
Committee, said the central bank's low-rate policy could lead to
asset-price bubbles.
"Waiting for more evidence at this point in the face of
continued economic growth unnecessarily discounts the very real
progress that we see, and it also discounts the potential costs
of the policy tool," she told the Shadow Open Market Committee,
a group critical of the Fed's current policy stance.
Bullard said the Fed's unprecedented monetary easing, which
began when it cut overnight interest rates to zero in 2008 and
has continued through three rounds of bond purchases, has been
"fairly successful" and said he sees no sign of asset bubbles.
"The bubbles we had in the past were gigantic and obvious. I
don't see anything like that going on right now," he said.
Two other central bankers spoke on Friday, but neither
commented directly on monetary policy. Fed Board Governor Daniel
Tarullo addressed banking regulation at an event hosted by Yale
University. Minneapolis Fed chief Narayana
Kocherlakota spoke in New York on the role that options can play
in helping policymakers make decision.