By Pedro da Costa and Ann Saphir
| OXFORD, Miss./LOS ANGELES
OXFORD, Miss./LOS ANGELES Nov 8 Despite signs
of improvement in the U.S. labor market, there is plenty of room
for the jobless rate to fall further, Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben Bernanke and two other top policymakers said on Friday, in
comments that suggested continued support for the U.S. central
bank's massive stimulus program.
The three spoke at separate events on the same day that the
U.S. Labor Department reported surprisingly strong jobs growth
in October, though they all cautioned about drawing conclusions
from economic data.
Bernanke said he still sees an "awful lot of slack" in the
labor market, while saying that economic data does not do a good
job of providing an accurate measure.
Bernanke was not specifically referring to the latest
employment report, which showed the unemployment rate rose to
7.3 percent in October while employers added 204,000 jobs, well
above what economists had expected.
Dennis Lockhart, president of the Atlanta Fed, and John
Williams, president of the San Francisco Fed, said they were
encouraged by the October job gains, but they warned against
reading too much into one month of data.
Still, Lockhart said he would not rule out paring back the
Fed's massive stimulus program before the end of the year,
suggesting that whether the Fed can safely cut its $85
billion-a-month in bond purchases will be hotly debated when Fed
policymakers next meet, in December.
Asked about the chance of a December decision to scale back
stimulus, Lockhart said: "Speaking for myself, I would not take
off the table at least consideration at that time."
Williams, speaking to reporters in Los Angeles, declined to
put a timeline on when he would expect the Fed to start
withdrawing stimulus.
Both Lockhart and Williams are centrists who do not vote on
the Fed's policy-setting panel this year. Bernanke's term as
chief of the Fed expires at the end of January. The U.S. central
bank has said it will continue buying bonds until it sees
substantial improvement in the job market outlook.
Lockhart told reporters that data leading up to the Fed's
meeting on Dec. 17-18 would likely be "noisy."
"This is a period in which there are a lot of unusual things
going on," he said. "So for that reason, I would be a little
reticent to draw up very profound conclusions from one month's
positive jobs number."
Williams likewise said he does not want to be swayed by a
single data point, however positive.
"We are going to keep watching the data, to see whether we
are seeing a significant improvement in the labor market, see
whether we are seeing self-sustaining momentum in the economy,"
he said.
Unemployment is still far too high and inflation is lower
than the Fed's 2 percent target, he said.
"We still have a ways to go," he said, but "we are making
progress." The Fed should not withdraw stimulus until it is sure
the economy is able to keep growing without it, he said.
In response to a severe financial crisis and deep recession,
the Fed has slashed rates to effectively zero and has bought
over $3 trillion in mortgage and government bonds to lower
long-term borrowing costs and boost growth.
The U.S. economy has been dampened by budget battles in
Congress that have led to tighter fiscal policy despite a
falling budget deficit, economists say. This austerity has been
one reason why the Fed has kept its stimulus in place for longer
than it might have liked.
Williams on Friday blamed some of the slow recovery on tight
fiscal policy, which he said has chopped about 1.5 percentage
points from growth this year.
The Fed's mandate calls for maximum employment, stable
prices, and moderate long-term interest rates. Annual inflation
was 0.9 percent in September, according to the
Fed's preferred measure of price pressures.
An increasing number of big U.S. banks now see the Federal
Reserve scaling back its economic stimulus program before March
in the wake of October's stronger-than-expected jobs numbers and
other recent data pointing to an economy that may be on a firmer
footing, a Reuters poll on Friday showed.
Just two weeks ago, a similar poll found the majority of
primary dealers - the large financial institutions that do
business directly with the Fed - expected the central bank would
not start cutting its monthly bond purchases before March of
next year.