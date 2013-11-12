(Adds Lockhart comment on thresholds)
Federal Reserve should keep monetary policy ultra-easy given the
economy's tepid growth and an uncertain outlook for jobs growth,
two senior officials said on Tuesday, reinforcing views that the
U.S. central bank will not taper bond buying before next year.
At the same time, last month's government shutdown may
undermine the reliability of economic data through December,
said Dennis Lockhart, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of
Atlanta. That could provide another reason not to expect policy
action when the Fed holds its next policy meeting, on Dec.
17-18, though Lockhart would not rule it out.
"Monetary policy overall should remain very accommodative
for quite some time," he told an economic forum in Montgomery,
Alabama. "Even though the economy is growing, and we're making
progress on unemployment, there are real concerns about whether
the recent modest pace of GDP is enough to maintain employment
momentum."
The economy picked up speed in the third quarter, but
largely because businesses restocked their shelves. With growth
in consumer spending the slowest in two years, the gain in
business inventories may prove to have not been necessary, and
the outlook for activity in the final three months of the year
is dim.
Consumer and business confidence was also dented by a bitter
budget battle in Washington that partially closed the government
for 16 days last month.
Narayana Kocherlakota, president of the Minneapolis Fed,
spoke even more strongly about the need for aggressive action to
foster growth.
"Reducing the flow of (bond) purchases in the near term
would be a drag on the already slow rate of progress of the
economy toward the committee's goals," Kocherlakota told the
Chamber of Commerce in St. Paul, Minnesota.
"Inflation remains weak, or very low by historical
standards, by the (Fed's) goal of 2 percent per year, so there
is no reason to be afraid of monetary stimulus," he said.
KOCHERLAKOTA AGAIN CALLS FOR FULL EMPLOYMENT
Kocherlakota argued that the central bank should be ramping
up, not dialing back, its efforts to stimulate the economy,
perhaps by lowering the interest rate the Fed pays to banks for
the excess reserves they park at the central bank.
The Fed should do "whatever it takes" to bring the economy
back to full employment quickly, he said, repeating a theme he
has hammered home in at least three speeches since September.
Lockhart is a policy centrist who is usually viewed as a
good indicator of the consensus among senior officials.
Kocherlakota is a noted policy dove.
Neither official is a voting member of the Fed's
policy-setting committee this year, but they participate in the
panel's discussions. Kocherlakota will regain a voting seat on
the policy committee next year.
A hearing on Thursday of the U.S. Senate Banking Committee
on the nomination of Fed Vice Chair Janet Yellen to replace Ben
Bernanke at the helm of the central bank will be followed
closely in financial markets for clues about future Fed action.
To spur faster growth and hiring, the Fed is buying bonds at
a pace of $85 billion per month while promising to hold interest
rates near zero at least until unemployment hits a threshold of
6.5 percent, providing the outlook for inflation stays under 2.5
percent. The jobless rate was 7.3 percent in October.
Few economists expect the Fed to scale back its stimulus at
its December meeting, although the U.S. Labor Department's
report on Friday showing solid job growth in October was seen as
raising that risk.
When the central bank does begin to taper its asset
purchases, some economists think the Fed may try to offset any
negative reaction in financial markets by also lowering the
unemployment threshold to 6 percent.
Lockhart said the mix of policy tools to provide stimulus
might change, but he did not signal that he has made up his mind
to support a lower unemployment threshold.
"I'm comfortable with 6.5 percent, it certainly gives us
great flexibility. But I think there may very well be a
discussion of the idea of lowering it to 6.0 percent," he told
reporters.
Like Kocherlakota, Lockhart noted that inflation remained
well below the Fed's 2 percent target, pointing out that the
Fed's preferred gauge of price pressures, the PCE price index,
averaged an annualized 1.2 percent over the last three months.
"Inflation is too low. A persistent low rate of inflation
raises concerns about a stalling out of economic expansion," he
said, although he said it was premature to be alarmed about the
danger of a damaging bout of deflation.
