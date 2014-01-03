* Before stepping down, Fed chief mostly upbeat on economy
* Central bankers debate risks of $4-trillion balance sheet
By Jonathan Spicer and Jason Lange
PHILADELPHIA, Jan 3 The U.S. Federal Reserve is
no less committed to highly accommodative policy now that it has
trimmed its bond-buying stimulus, Ben Bernanke said on Friday in
what could be his last speech as Fed chairman.
Bernanke, who steps down as head of the U.S. central bank at
month's end, gave an upbeat assessment of the U.S. economy in
coming quarters. But he tempered the positive signs in the
housing sector, financial markets and fiscal policies by
repeating that the overall recovery "clearly remains incomplete"
in the United States.
In what came as a surprise to some, the Fed decided last
month to cut its asset-purchase program, known as quantitative
easing, or QE, by $10 billion to $75 billion per month. It cited
a stronger job market and economic growth in its landmark
decision, which amounted to the beginning of the end of the
largest monetary policy experiment ever.
But that decision "did not indicate any diminution of (the
Fed's) commitment to maintain a highly accommodative monetary
policy for as long as needed," Bernanke said at an American
Economic Association forum in a snow-swept Philadelphia.
"Rather, it reflected the progress we have made toward our
goal of substantial improvement in the labor market outlook that
we set out when we began the current purchase program in
September 2012," he said.
U.S. Treasuries prices were modestly lower following
Bernanke's remarks, while U.S. stock prices were higher in light
trading.
To recover from the deep 2007-2009 recession, the Fed has
held interest rates near zero since late 2008. It also has
quadrupled the size of its balance sheet to around $4 trillion
through three rounds of massive bond purchases aimed at holding
down longer-term borrowing costs.
The Fed's extraordinary money-printing has helped drive
stocks to record highs and sparked sharp gyrations in foreign
currencies, including a drop in emerging markets last year as
investors anticipated an end to the easing.
Looking into the years ahead, Bernanke said the central bank
has the tools - including adjusting the rate on excess bank
reserves and so-called reverse repurchase agreements, or repos -
to return to a normal policy stance without resorting to asset
sales.
"It is possible, however, that some specific aspects of the
Federal Reserve's operating framework will change," he said,
predicting the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee
would be mindful of the Fed's swollen balance sheet as it
considers adjustments.
Bernanke's address at the downtown Philadelphia hotel
attracted a standing room only audience, with many in the crowd
economics students attending a conference to land jobs at the
Fed and at major universities and institutions.
BALANCE SHEET SWELLS
While proponents of the Fed's three rounds of quantitative
easing since the Great Recession point to the drop in
joblessness and continued positive economic growth, opponents
warn that benefits have diminished in the face of threats such
as a run-up in future inflation.
Charles Plosser, president of the Philadelphia Fed, said the
central bank faces "immense" challenges now that it has reduced
bond-buying, and needs to be cognizant of a rapid rise in
prices.
Dusting off arguments he and other hawkish officials made
before the recent bout of low inflation, Plosser, a voter on
policy this year, said at the conference that he was less
concerned about disinflation and more concerned about too-high
inflation if banks start to quickly release the $2.4 trillion in
excess reserves they now hold.
Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker, another hawk, said,
however, that the unprecedented size of the balance sheet will
not keep the Fed from being able to conduct effective monetary
policy.
Speaking in Baltimore, he added: "I expect further
reductions in the pace of purchases to be under consideration at
upcoming meetings." Only a sharp downturn in economic data would
justify putting the tapering process on hold, he said.
Last month, Bernanke, who is set to be succeeded by Fed Vice
Chair Janet Yellen, said the asset purchases would likely be cut
at a "measured" pace through much of this year if job gains
continued as expected, with the program fully shuttered by
late-2014.
To temper the long-awaited tapering of bond-buying, the Fed
also said it "likely will be appropriate" to keep overnight
rates near zero "well past the time" that the jobless rate falls
below 6.5 percent, especially if inflation expectations remain
below target.
That was a noteworthy tweak to an earlier pledge to keep
rates steady at least until the jobless rate, which dropped to a
five-year low of 7.0 percent in November, hits 6.5 percent.
Bernanke - who again on Friday lauded the Fed's efforts to
telegraph its intentions - said this move "reaffirmed and
clarified" its plan for rates.
BRIGHTER SIGNS
Recent growth in jobs, retail sales and the housing market,
as well as a fresh budget deal in Congress, has brightened U.S.
prospects going into 2014. The trend has held in consumer
spending as well as in manufacturing.
U.S. GDP growth hit a 4.1 percent annual rate in the third
quarter, its fastest pace in almost two years. Economists
generally expect between 2 and 3 percent growth for the fourth
quarter, making for a solid end to the year for the world's
largest economy.
Bernanke noted unemployment remains elevated at 7 percent,
and said the number of long-term unemployed Americans "remains
unusually high."
But "the combination of financial healing, greater balance
in the housing market, less fiscal restraint, and, of course,
continued monetary policy accommodation bodes well for U.S.
economic growth in coming quarters," he said.
"Of course, if the experience of the past few years teaches
us anything, it is that we should be cautious in our forecasts."