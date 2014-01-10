By Jonathan Spicer and Krista Hughes
| INDIANAPOLIS/RALEIGH, N.C.
INDIANAPOLIS/RALEIGH, N.C. Jan 10 Another cut
to bond purchases appears in the offing this month despite data
that showed U.S. jobs growth slowed sharply in December, two top
Federal Reserve officials said on Friday.
The officials, from opposite sides of the U.S. central
bank's spectrum of policymakers, reinforced public perceptions
that it would take a more significant slowdown in the labor
market to convince the Fed to stop withdrawing stimulus.
In what amounted to the beginning of the end of the largest
monetary policy experiment ever, the Fed last month decided to
cut its bond-buying by $10 billion to $75 billion each month,
citing progress in the labor market.
Earlier on Friday, a report showed U.S. joblessness fell to
6.7 percent from 7 percent in November. But hiring was far lower
than expected, leaving many second-guessing just how strong is
the labor market recovery that took hold in the autumn.
"I would be disinclined to react to one month's number," St.
Louis Fed President James Bullard told reporters after speaking
at an Indiana bankers event. "For now we're on a program where
we're likely to continue to taper (asset purchases) at
subsequent meetings."
Bullard, who last month backed the cut to the so-called
quantitative easing program, said he was more focused on the
drop in unemployment than on the paltry 74,000 jobs that were
created, a number he expects to be revised higher.
Jeffrey Lacker, the hawkish head of the Richmond Fed, said
it would take a "couple of quarters" of bad news to change the
U.S. economy's improving trend.
"It takes a lot more than one labor market report to be
convincing that the trend has shifted and in my experience one
employment report rarely has an effect by itself on monetary
policy," said Lacker, who has been an opponent of bond buying
from its start.
"I would expect a similar reduction in pace to be discussed
at the upcoming meeting," Lacker told reporters after a speech
to a business group in Raleigh.
The Fed's next meeting is on Jan. 28-29, Bernanke's last as
chairman before he is succeeded by Vice Chair Janet Yellen.
Clarifying future Fed policy a bit more, U.S. President
Barack Obama on Friday nominated former Bank of Israel governor
Stanley Fischer to replace Yellen. He also nominated former top
Treasury official Lael Brainard to fill a vacancy at the Fed
Board, and renominated Governor Jerome Powell.
Neither Bullard nor Lacker have votes on policy this year
under the Fed's rotating system.
INFLATION 'WILDCARD'
To recover from the recession, the Fed has held benchmark
interest rates near zero since late 2008 to spur growth and
hiring. It also has quadrupled the size of its balance sheet to
around $4 trillion through three rounds of massive bond
purchases aimed at holding down longer-term borrowing costs.
The Fed tempered the Dec. 18 cut to bond-buying by
suggesting its key interest rate would stay at rock bottom even
longer than previously promised. It will now likely wait until
well after the U.S. unemployment rate falls below 6.5 percent
before it tightens policy, instead of simply waiting at least
until that threshold was hit.
Asked whether the Fed might be forced to lower that 6.5
percent threshold, given the sharp drop in joblessness, Bullard
said it was unlikely in part because such a move could
compromise the credibility of the policy promise.
For now, polls show most economists expect the Fed to trim
its monthly bond-buying by about $10 billion at each meeting.
Until the dour December jobs report, growth in consumer
spending, housing and manufacturing, as well as a congressional
budget deal struck last month, suggested the U.S. economy was
stepping up its slow recovery from recession.
However the big "wildcard" for Fed policy this year remains
persistently low inflation, Bullard said.
"For now we're on a program where we're likely to continue
to taper at subsequent meetings ... But it is data dependent. If
inflation stepped lower in a clear way then I think that would
give me some pause" in continuing the cuts, he said.
The Fed targets 2 percent inflation.
Lacker said he was confident inflation would move back
toward that goal in the next year or two but added: "This is not
a certainty, however, and I believe the FOMC will want to watch
this closely," referring to the policy-setting Federal Open
Market Committee.