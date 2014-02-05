* Plosser wants to end bond buying by mid-year
* Lockhart, in majority, says continue $10 bln cuts
By Krista Hughes and Jonathan Spicer
BIRMINGHAM, Ala./NEW YORK, Feb 5 Going a step
further than his colleagues at the Federal Reserve, a hawkish
policymaker said on Wednesday the U.S. central bank should wind
down its bond purchases faster than planned and end it before
mid-year.
Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser's criticism of
the policy stimulus is unlikely to sway new Chair Janet Yellen
and the majority of Fed policymakers, whose position was
reinforced on Wednesday by Dennis Lockhart of the Atlanta Fed.
While Lockhart, a centrist, said in Birmingham he was
comfortable with the current pace of trimming accommodation,
Plosser's speech suggests he could dissent if the Fed continues
trimming the purchases by only $10-billion monthly increments at
future meetings, as most economists expect.
The central bank is now buying $65 billion per-month in
Treasuries and mortgage bonds to depress borrowing costs in the
U.S. economy, which was slow to recover from the 2007-2009
recession but strengthened toward the end of last year.
It trimmed the so-called quantitative easing program by $10
billion in each of the last two months and is expected to
continue doing so until it stops the stimulus altogether around
the autumn.
But Plosser, who backed last week's cut to the program,
warned of looming communications problems if the central bank
keeps buying assets while, as he expects, the U.S. unemployment
rate falls below 6.5 percent some time in the first half of
2014, from the current 6.7 percent.
A voter on U.S. monetary policy this year, he argued that
labor market conditions are "improving rapidly" and inflation,
while low at just over 1 percent, "has stabilized" and is
expected to strengthen.
"The longer we continue purchases in such an environment,
the more likely we will fall behind the curve in reducing the
extraordinary degree of monetary policy accommodation," Plosser
told an economic seminar in Rochester, New York.
"With the economy awash in reserves, the costs of such a
misfire could be considerably higher than usual, fomenting
higher inflation and perhaps financial instability."
NEAR UNANIMOUS POLLS ON QE
Beyond the asset purchases, the Fed has promised to keep
interest rates near zero until well past the time unemployment
falls below a 6.5-percent threshold, especially if inflation
remains low.
Though the Fed has stressed that the two easy-money policies
- bond-buying and low rates - are separate, Plosser said
"communications problems" loom if the economy continues to
gather strength, as he expects.
"My preference is to scale back our purchase program at a
faster pace to reflect the strengthening economy," he said.
"I would like to see purchases concluded before the
unemployment rate reaches the threshold, which is likely during
the first half of the year."
While fellow hawk Richard Fisher, head of the Dallas Fed,
has backed $20-billion cuts to the purchases, polls of
economists show near unanimous expectation that the central bank
will stick to $10-billion reductions at each meeting until the
purchases end by the autumn.
Lockhart doubled down on that message on Wednesday.
"Absent a marked adverse change in the outlook for the
economy, I think it is reasonable to expect a progression of
similar moves, with the asset purchase program completely wound
down by the fourth quarter of the year," he told the Rotary Club
of Birmingham.
Lockhart called the $10-billion step-downs in asset
purchases the "default mode," although policymakers could adjust
the pace if necessary.
The Fed wants to be sure the labor market, still plagued by
low participation, will not stumble again on the path to
recovery from the 2007-2009 recession. The jobless rate for
January is due from the government on Friday.
The Fed's next policy-setting meeting is March 18-19, the
second of eight scheduled for this year. But Yellen, who was
sworn in as chair on Monday, could clarify her position at
congressional testimony on Feb. 11 and 13 next week.