* Minutes show desire for a 'clear presumption' of more
$10-bln cuts
* Officials poised to adjust forward guidance on rates
* Policymakers downplay soft economic data, say taper on
track
By Jonathan Spicer and Ann Saphir
NEW YORK/ST. LOUIS, Feb 19 Three Federal Reserve
officials on Wednesday said they believe the U.S. economy is
gaining traction despite a recent slowdown from cold weather,
allowing the central bank to stick to its plan to wind down its
massive bond-buying stimulus this year.
The comments, from the heads of the Federal Reserve banks of
St. Louis, San Francisco and Atlanta, freshen the message in the
minutes of the Fed's most recent policymaking meeting, also
released Wednesday, which showed many thought only a big change
in outlook could scupper further measured reductions in
purchases.
Indeed, several Fed policymakers wanted to drive home the
idea that their asset-purchase program would be trimmed in
predictable, $10-billion, increments according to minutes of the
Fed's Jan. 28-29 policy meeting.
The minutes also showed the officials were nearing a
decision on how to adjust a promise to keep interest rates low
for a while to come, including the possibility of incorporating
financial stability concerns in that promise.
At the meeting, which was former chairman Ben Bernanke's
last, the Fed decided to make another modest cut to its
bond-buying program, which now runs at $65 billion per month.
It made the move despite weaker-than-expected job gains in
December and turmoil at the time in emerging markets brought on
in part by the withdrawal of Fed stimulus.
Participants generally "anticipated that the economy would
expand at a moderate pace in coming quarters," the minutes said.
"Several participants argued that, in the absence of an
appreciable change in the economic outlook, there should be a
clear presumption in favor of continuing to reduce the pace of
purchases by a total of $10 billion at each (policy) meeting."
Even those who were more worried about persistently low
inflation and high unemployment did not push for a pause to the
taper, the minutes showed.
A recent run of soft economic data since the meeting, much
of it attributed to bad weather, appears to have done little to
change that view, at least among Fed officials speaking
Wednesday.
"I think a lot of this (softness) will come back out as we
get into better weather patterns," St. Louis Fed President James
Bullard told journalists after a speech at the Exchequer Club in
Washington.
John Williams, president of the San Francisco Fed, said on
CNBC TV that the economy is on a "really solid footing" and
noted that it would take more than some "relatively weak"
reports on the labor market to stop the U.S. central bank from
its plan to keep trimming a bond buying program.
Similarly, Dennis Lockhart, president of the Federal Reserve
Bank of Atlanta, said the central bank will likely end its
bond-buying program by the fourth quarter "as long as the
outlook remains solid and does not deviate dramatically from the
path we believe it's on."
None of the three vote on the Fed's policy-setting panel
this year, but all three participate in regular policy
discussions.
PATH TO WIND DOWN
As it stands, the Fed under its new Chair Janet Yellen aims
to wind down and halt the bond buying later this year. She will
run her first policy-setting meeting March 18-19.
The Fed has promised to keep interest rates near zero until
well after the U.S. unemployment rate, now at 6.6 percent, falls
below 6.5 percent, especially if inflation remains below a 2
percent target.
The minutes showed Fed officials expect to alter this
guidance soon, given how close the current jobless rate is to
the 6.5-percent rate-hike threshold, and the minutes suggested a
lack of appetite for simply moving the threshold lower.
Unemployment touched 6.6 percent in February.
In what might come as a surprise to some, the officials
raised the possibility that financial market risks, such as
asset-price bubbles, should play a bigger role in the decision
on when to tighten policy.
"Several participants suggested that risks to financial
stability should appear more explicitly in the list of factors
that would guide decisions about the federal funds rate once the
unemployment rate threshold is crossed," the minutes said.
Bullard on Wednesday said that while no language to that
effect had been directly proposed, "we've come off a very
difficult financial crisis and we don't want that to occur
again."
Several officials also argued that any refreshed forward
guidance should stress the Fed's "willingness to keep rates low
if inflation were to remain persistently below the Committee's 2
percent longer-run objective," the minutes showed.
Inflation has recently been running at slightly above 1
percent.
As it stands, Wall Street economists expect the Fed to keep
rates near zero until around the third quarter of next year, a
prediction that aligns with that of the central bank itself. The
challenge for the Fed is adjusting its forward guidance without
sparking turmoil in bond markets.
Some participants in the discussion wanted to amend the
Fed's statement on longer-run goals and monetary policy strategy
to explicitly indicate that inflation running persistently below
the 2-percent target is as undesirable as inflation running
persistently above it.
In the end, however, Fed officials made only minor changes
to the statement, with Fed Board Governor Daniel Tarullo
abstaining on that point because "he continued to think that the
statement had not advanced the cause of communicating or
achieving greater consensus in the policy views of the
Committee."
Only 10 officials voted on Fed policy in January, but a
broader group of 17 took part in the meeting. It was the first
meeting without a dissent since June 2011, a sign of how
tumultuous Bernanke's tenure has been.