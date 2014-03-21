* Bullard says thinks Yellen meant to reflect markets
WASHINGTON, March 21 Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen was likely just repeating the views of private analysts
and investors when she said the central bank could raise
interest rates around six months after ending its massive
bond-buying program, a top Fed official said on Friday.
"On the considerable period being six months, the surveys
that I had seen from the private sector had that kind of number
penciled in," St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James
Bullard said during a lunch with journalists. "That wasn't very
different from what we had heard from financial markets. So, I
just think she's just repeating that."
After a two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, the Fed said it
expected to keep benchmark interest rates near zero for a
"considerable time" after it wrapped up a bond-buying stimulus
program, which it is widely expected to do toward the end of the
year.
Pressed on the statement at a news conference afterward, Fed
Chair Janet Yellen said the phrase "probably means something on
the order of around six months or that type of thing." Stocks
and bonds immediately tumbled as traders took the statement to
suggest rate hikes could come sooner than they had anticipated.
Bullard's remark, the first from a Fed official since Yellen
spoke, suggested investors may have overreacted to the
statement, as many economists also believe. Futures traders on
Friday continued to bet that April 2015 would mark the Fed's
first rate hike. That's three months earlier than they had
thought before the Fed's policy-setting meeting.
In London, Richard Fisher, the hawkish chief of the Dallas
Fed, dodged a question about how he would define "considerable
time."
But in answering a separate question related to the Fed's
tools for exiting its extremely easy monetary policy, he
suggested a rate hike was still a long ways off.
"I'm not going to put a time frame (on it) ... It will be
quite some time," he said.
The question over when the U.S. central bank will first
raise rates from the near-zero level they have been since late
2008 is critical to households and businesses alike as they make
their plans for spending, investment and hiring.
Yellen has argued that clear communications about the Fed's
policy intentions are key.
With the goal of transparency in mind, the Fed since
December 2012 had promised to keep rates low until the
unemployment rate fell to at least 6.5 percent, as long as
inflation did not threaten to rise above 2.5 percent.
But now that unemployment has fallen to 6.7 percent, and the
Fed's preferred gauge of inflation is still little more than
half of its 2-percent target, policymakers this week decided to
jettison that guideline.
In a statement explaining his lone dissent from that
decision this week, Minneapolis Fed President Narayana
Kocherlakota said the Fed was delivering the wrong message on
jobs and inflation.
He repeated his view that the Fed should have promised to
keep rates near zero until the unemployment rate fell below 5.5
percent, as long as inflation and financial stability risks were
contained.
