* Call for more clarity from both ends of policy spectrum
* Fed last month dropped very specific rate guidance
By Ann Saphir and Jonathan Spicer
ROCHESTER, Minn./PHILADELPHIA, April 8 The
Federal Reserve needs to be more specific about what economic
conditions would prompt it to raise interest rates from current
rock-bottom levels, a pair of top Fed officials normally at
loggerheads on policy said on Tuesday.
A third, meanwhile, warned that the Fed should be sure not
to withdraw monetary policy accommodation before the economy is
ready.
The call for more clarity on rate-hike plans comes just
weeks after the Fed jettisoned a very specific promise to keep
rates low until unemployment falls below 6.5 percent, and
instead said rates would stay low for a considerable time beyond
the end of its massive bond-buying program, which should wind
down later this year.
After the policy-setting meeting, Fed Chair Janet Yellen
briefly roiled markets when she suggested that "considerable
time" might mean around "six months."
"We would be better off having more of a collective vision
as a committee to what the change in conditions would have to be
that would lead us from ending the asset-purchase program to
raising rates," Narayana Kocherlakota, president of the Federal
Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, told reporters after speaking to
the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce.
"Unless we communicate as a group about what those
conditions are, then we face this instability that two words in
a press conference, or two words in a speech or an answer to a
senator can end up moving financial markets participants' vision
of what we are trying to do with policy."
Kocherlakota's lone dissent against the Fed's policy
decision last month marks him as the central bank's most dovish
member. On Tuesday, he said the Fed should consider lowering the
target for its main policy rate, already between zero and a
quarter of a percentage point, even further, and could cut the
interest rate its pays banks on funds they keep at the Fed.
Those ideas do not appear to have broad support at the Fed.
A PLEA FOR MORE PRECISION
Still, on Tuesday, one of the Fed's most hawkish
policymakers joined Kocherlakota in calling for better rate
guidance.
After the Fed said last month it would look at a wide range
of factors to judge when the economy is strong enough for rates
to rise, some investors and economists have kept busy developing
"economic dashboards" and complex data "webs" to keep tabs on
how close to healthy the economy may actually be.
"It was an important step," the hawkish chief of the
Philadelphia Fed, Charles Plosser, said of the new Fed rate
guidance. "And I'd like to see us ... refine that language, make
it clearer as to what exactly we mean by that. ... That will be
a tricky task, but I think we can make some progress on that ...
(and) be more precise about it."
The timing of the first rate increase, which will probably
come next year, will be "all about the data," Plosser said. The
central bank is "not even close to withdrawing support
prematurely."
Speaking at a separate event in Washington, Charles Evans,
president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, voiced that
very concern.
"One of the big risks is that we withdraw our accommodative
policies prematurely," he said during a panel discussion at the
International Monetary Fund.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir in Rochester, Minnesota, and Jonathan
Spicer in Philadelphia; Editing by Jan Paschal)