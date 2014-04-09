* Stocks rise, dollar weakens after minutes released
* Traders now see first Fed rate hike in July 2015
* Minutes show no discussion of "considerable" time
(Adds comment from Chicago Fed chief Evans, updates markets)
By Jonathan Spicer and Ann Saphir
WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO, April 9 Federal
Reserve officials fretted last month that investors would
overreact to policymakers' fresh forecasts on interest rates
that appeared to map out a more aggressive cycle of rate hikes
than was actually anticipated.
The published rate forecasts of the current 16 Fed
policymakers, known as the "dots" charts, suggested the federal
funds rate would end 2016 at 2.25 percent, a half percentage
point above Fed officials' projections in December. Bonds fell
when the charts were initially released, at the close of the
U.S. central bank's March 18-19 meeting, as investors priced in
slightly sharper rate rises.
But in minutes of the meeting published on Wednesday,
several of the meeting's participants said the charts
"overstated the shift in the projections," suggesting the Fed is
not as eager to tighten policy as the dots had seemed to
suggest.
The minutes drove up Wall Street shares, with all three
major U.S. stock indexes ending up more than 1 percent, and
caused the dollar to weaken. Traders pushed out their
expectations of a first Fed rate hike by about six weeks, to
July 2015, trading in interest-rate futures showed.
The minutes "eased concern from market participants that the
Fed is on a set course to pull back before the economy is
ready," said Phil Orlando, chief equity market strategist at
Federated Investors in New York.
Although the latest chart showed a rise in the median
forecast for where rates will be at the end of 2016, some Fed
officials thought the change could be misleading.
One reason the chart could misrepresent the Fed's policy
intentions is that each dot marks a rate forecast from one of 16
Fed officials, of which only nine vote on policy.
The minutes also showed that officials wanted to emphasize
that the official policy statement, and not the dots charts,
give a better indication of the likely path of rates.
The president of the Chicago Federal Reserve Bank, Charles
Evans, speaking on Wednesday in Washington, underscored that
point, saying there are "some serious flaws" with the dot charts
because each Fed official has very different policy assumptions.
"A lot of the differences of opinion that we have are on
full display in those dot charts," he said.
The minutes shed little new light on what might prompt an
eventual policy tightening after the Fed ends its bond-buying
program, which most policymakers thought would be completely
wound down in the second half of 2014.
After its March meeting, the Fed said in a statement that it
would wait a "considerable time" following the end of its
bond-buying program before finally raising interest rates.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen played down the "upward shift" in Fed
officials' rate forecasts in her post-meeting press conference,
saying that the "dots" are not the Fed's primary way to
communicate policy.
But what drew the most attention from financial markets was
Yellen's definition of "considerable time" as "around six
months," depending on the economy.
That comment, along with the forecasts that suggested rates
could rise more sharply than Fed officials previously thought,
sent stocks and bonds tumbling that day.
The minutes, published with the typical three-week lag,
record no discussion of what time frame the Fed viewed as
"considerable."
It did show officials were unanimous in wanting to ditch the
quantitative thresholds they had been using to telegraph a
policy tightening.
"Almost all members judged that the new language should be
qualitative in nature and should indicate that, in determining
how long to maintain the current (low) federal funds rate, the
Committee would assess progress, both realized and expected,
toward its objectives of maximum employment and 2 percent
inflation."
A couple of the voting members wanted to commit to keeping
rates low if inflation remains persistently below the Fed's 2
percent goal.
The minutes included little on what specific economic
conditions might prompt the Fed to raise its key rate from near
zero, where it has been since the depths of the recession in
late 2008. But they showed that Fed officials engaged in a
vigorous discussion of how best to tweak rate guidance,
including in a previously undisclosed March 4 videoconference.
"We weren't expecting a ton of changes and we didn't get
them," said Todd Schoenberger, managing partner at Landcolt
Capital in New York. "As the economy sputters along, the Fed
will continue doing what it needs to do."
