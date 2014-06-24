June 24 The U.S. Federal Reserve can reasonably
wait to raise interest rates until mid-2015 without risking an
undesirable rise in inflation, an influential Fed policymaker
said on Tuesday.
"We think we can get the unemployment rate considerably
lower and still not have an inflation problem," William Dudley,
president of the New York Federal Reserve Bank, told a Puerto
Rico accounting group. "We also don't have inflation at a level
consistent with price stability."
In May, the U.S. jobless rate stood at 6.3 percent, the
lowest level since the end of 2008 and unchanged from April.
Inflation has been running below the Fed's 2 percent goal,
although some recent readings have been firmer.
"The market expectations are that the Federal Reserve will
start to raise short-term interest rates around the middle of
2015 -- that sounds to me like a reasonable forecast," Dudley
said. "But, you know, forecasts often go astray."
Dudley, who as chief of the New York Fed holds a permanent
vote on the U.S. central bank's policy-making panel, speaks from
experience: over the past several years the Fed has been
frequently overly optimistic about economic growth prospects and
officials have had to repeatedly to mark down their forecasts.
At the same time the Fed has underestimated how quickly
unemployment will drop; it now sees the jobless rate as
approaching near normal levels later this year.
Dudley's comments, which often reflect dominant sentiment at
the Fed, suggest the central bank is in no hurry to raise rates
from their current near-zero level once it winds down its
bond-buying stimulus later this year.
Traders of short-term interest rate futures currently peg
June 2015 as the likely start of an expected gradual run of rate
rises by the U.S. central bank.
Speaking at a separate event, Charles Plosser, the hawkish
chief of the Philadelphia Fed, said he had "growing concerns
that we may have to adjust our communications in the
not-too-distant future. Specifically, I believe the forward
guidance in the statement may be too passive."
Plosser's comments reflect concern among a minority at the
Fed that the Fed may dally too long before raising rates,
allowing inflation to spiral upwards out of control. Dudley on
Tuesday made clear he did not share those concerns.
"In the current environment, it is still very, very
appropriate to continue to follow a very accommodative monetary
policy because we're making progress toward our objectives but
we have not yet reached our objectives," Dudley said.
