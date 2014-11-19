(Adds details from minutes, market reaction)
By Howard Schneider
WASHINGTON Nov 19 The Federal Reserve wrestled
with whether to nod to financial market volatility and a
weakening global economy in its policy statement last month, but
opted not to out of worry it could send an unwarranted signal of
pessimism.
Minutes of the U.S. central bank's Oct. 28-29 meeting
released on Wednesday also indicated a vigorous debate among
policymakers over how much weight to give to signs inflation
expectations were slipping, potentially undermining their effort
to bring the pace of price increases back up to their target.
"Many participants observed that the committee should remain
attentive to evidence of a possible down shift in longer-term
inflation expectations," the minutes said. "Some of them noted
that if such an outcome occurred, it would be even more
worrisome if growth faltered."
The dollar weakened against the euro and the yen after the
minutes were released, while bond prices rose as investors
tempered expectations of when U.S. interest rates may rise.
"The wording would suggest greater pessimism," said Robbert
Van Batenburg, director of market strategy at Newedge in New
York. "They didn't want to create fears."
The statement Fed officials issued after their gathering
largely sloughed off a mid-October market meltdown and ebbing
growth in other developed economies, with the central bank
restating confidence the U.S. economy would continue to make
progress.
But the minutes reflected a complex discussion. Fed staff
cut their estimates for near-term U.S. economic growth, and
policymakers debated both the impact of slowing growth overseas
and possible limits on their ability to respond if needed.
A solid core of officials said the Fed needed to remain
vigilant that public and market expectations about inflation
could shift down - a worrisome development that might increase
the risk of a damaging period of stagnation or outright
deflation. The soft pace of inflation has become a central
concern at the Fed and other major central banks.
In evaluating October's market volatility and renewed fears
of deflation in Europe, the Fed decided that the better part of
valor was to downplay the possible consequences.
Mentioning the market sell-off, for example, "risked the
possibility of suggesting greater concern on the part of the
committee than was actually the case," the minutes said. A
similar debate and conclusion surrounded the weakening economies
in Europe, Japan and China.
The Fed next meets in mid-December, and officials will issue
updated economic projections.
The minutes indicated the Fed held extensive discussions
about whether to retain language that it would hold interest
rates low for a "considerable time," with concerns that removing
it might indicate an imminent rate hike, while leaving it in
place would overlook improvements in U.S. employment and growth.
Financial markets expect the Fed to raise rates in September
of next year. The central bank has held benchmark overnight
borrowing costs near zero since late-2008.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Tim Ahmann)