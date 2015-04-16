By Howard Schneider
| West Palm Beach, Fla., April 16
Reserve Bank president Dennis Lockhart said on Thursday the
recent "murky" run of U.S. data has him leaning against a June
interest rate hike, but added he is confident the economy will
remain on track.
"I would lean to a little later versus a little earlier,"
said Lockhart, saying that a below-par March U.S. employment
report and other factors are making the economy difficult to
read. He added that he expects the signs of weakness will prove
transitory, but he wants more evidence to be sure.
"I don't think it is a stark decision where we are risking a
lot by going with one date versus another date. So I don't take
June off the table it is just not my preference," Lockhart said.
His remarks to reporters following a lunch with business
leaders in West Palm Beach, Florida, added to the impression
that the Fed may push its initial rate hike into the fall - an
expectation already strong among investors and many economists.
The Fed has said it will consider rate hikes on a
meeting-by-meeting basis, beginning in June. It has not raised
rates since 2006, and its key lending rate has been at a
near-zero level since late 2008 as part of the effort to repair
the damage from the 2007-2009 financial crisis and recession.
Policymakers have said a strong run of data in April and May
could push the central bank back the other way.
But Lockhart, a voting member of the Fed's rate-setting
committee this year, said he thought it unlikely that the next
two months would provide enough evidence to make him adequately
confident in the economy's progress toward the central bank's
goals of full employment and 2 percent inflation.
Inflation in particular is weak. While Lockhart said he does
not necessarily need to see inflation rise to vote for a rate
increase, "I would prefer a later lift-off date ... I would like
to see more confirming evidence."
Fed officials are split over the question of whether to
raise rates sooner, and perhaps more gradually, or later, and
perhaps more sharply.
Some, like Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, lean
strongly toward an earlier rate hike. Speaking in New York on
Thursday, Mester warned that waiting too long could throw
financial markets for a loop.
Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren, speaking in London on
Thursday, questioned the "rush" to raise rates, saying that he
sees inflation likely staying below 2 percent for several more
years.
Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer, speaking on CNBC, pegged the
timing of a rate rise to the question of how fast the economy
will bust free from the first-quarter slowdown. "We'll try to do
it at the best possible time and we would like to see the
economy beginning to grow again," Fischer said.
Weak first-quarter data was highlighted by the soft March
nonfarm payrolls data. A crash in oil prices that has undermined
U.S. energy sector investment also has yet to be offset by an
expected boost from consumers spending the money saved from
cheaper gasoline.
The March employment numbers, Lockhart said, may indicate
that the pace of improvement in the labor market is slowing, yet
he said the economy overall appears to be motoring ahead at
above-trend growth that may hit 3 percent for the year.
"A murky economic picture is not an ideal circumstance for
making a major policy decision," Lockhart said. "In spite of the
recent weakness, I do not believe the economy in some
fundamental way is faltering, stalling, slowing."
Lockhart is considered a bellwether of sorts - anchored
neither among those who feel a long overdue rate hike is raising
financial risks, or those who feel the economy may be years away
still from full recovery.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Paul Simao)