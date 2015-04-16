* Rosengren, Lockhart lean toward waiting on rate hikes
* Mester wants to raise rates relatively soon
* Rate decision rides on economic data, Yellen's views
SAN FRANCISCO, April 16 Federal Reserve
officials on Thursday were again at public odds over when the
U.S. central bank should start raising rates, underscoring the
difficult task ahead for Fed Chair Janet Yellen as she tries to
build consensus for a rate hike sometime later this year.
Increasingly it appears she may need to play tie-breaker on
a committee split over whether the greater risk is in waiting
too long to raise rates, or in pulling the trigger too soon.
And the division among Fed officials over whether recent
weak U.S. economic data is a temporary setback or a sign of more
persistent sluggishness puts a renewed premium on Yellen's read
of incoming data in the next two months.
The Fed's June meeting, Yellen said last month, is the
earliest date for a start to the Fed's first round of monetary
policy tightening in more than a decade.
On Thursday, Vice Chair Stanley Fischer emphasized the
determining role of data on the exact timing of a rate hike at
some point later this year. But he gave no sense of when he
thought that would be.
"We'll try to do it at the best possible time and we would
like to see the economy beginning to grow again," Fischer said
on CNBC.
Three other Fed officials did weigh in on timing, with views
as diverse as the locations from which they spoke.
To Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart, the "murky" data
argue for waiting.
"I would lean to a little later versus a little earlier,"
Lockhart said, adding that he expects signs of labor market
weakness to prove transitory but wants more evidence to be sure.
"I don't think it is a stark decision where we are risking a
lot by going with one date versus another date. So I don't take
June off the table, it is just not my preference."
Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren, speaking in London,
went further, saying that "even if we wait longer we may not
have to raise rates particularly abruptly."
Taken together the remarks add to the impression that the
Fed may push its initial rate hike into the fall, an expectation
already strong among economists.
But Loretta Mester, president of the Cleveland Fed, said in
New York that while the weak first quarter weighs on her
forecasts, she prefers rate hikes to start "relatively soon,"
warning that waiting too long could throw financial markets for
a loop.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider in Atlanta, Jonathan Spicer in
New York, and William Schomberg in London; Writing by Ann
Saphir; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)