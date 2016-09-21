(Repeats story from earlier in the day with no changes)
* Markets see little chance of rate increase on Wednesday
* Fed policymakers seen as divided over urgency of hike
* Yellen to hold press conference at 2:30 p.m. EDT/1830 GMT
* Bank of Japan overhauls policy, sets yield curve target
By Lindsay Dunsmuir
WASHINGTON, Sept 21 The U.S. Federal Reserve is
expected to keep interest rates unchanged on Wednesday amid
tepid inflation and recent weak economic data, but could signal
an increased likelihood of a hike by the end of the year.
The U.S. central bank raised its benchmark overnight
interest rate to a range of 0.25 percent to 0.50 percent in
December, the first hike in nearly a decade, but has held rates
steady this year.
Economists polled by Reuters see a slim chance of a rate
increase at the conclusion of the Fed's two-day policy meeting
on Wednesday, with the majority expecting one at the meeting in
December.
"The last thing the Fed wants is to disrupt financial
markets with a big surprise," said Torsten Slok, chief
international economist at Deutsche Bank.
The Bank of Japan on Wednesday added a long-term interest
rate target to its massive asset-buying programme in an overhaul
of its policy framework aimed at accelerating achievement of its
2 percent inflation target.
The BOJ said it would continue to buy long-term government
bonds, but abandoned its base money target and instead set a
"yield curve control" under which it will buy long-term
government bonds to keep 10-year bond yields at current levels
around zero percent.
The Fed's rate-setting committee will release its policy
statement at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT). Fed Chair Janet Yellen is
scheduled to hold her quarterly press conference half an hour
later.
The 17 Fed policymakers will have to balance a strong labor
market, marked by an unemployment rate of 4.9 percent and job
gains that are outpacing population growth, with inflation that
is still well below the central bank's 2 percent target and weak
August readings for manufacturing and service industry activity.
They have appeared increasingly divided on the urgency for a
rate increase.
Fed governors Lael Brainard and Daniel Tarullo both recently
reiterated they want to see firm evidence of rising inflation
before resuming monetary tightening.
The Fed's preferred measure of inflation remains low at 1.6
percent and has been below target for more than four years.
But recent comments from a number of moderate policymakers
suggest a degree of impatience is building.
Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said last week there
should be a "serious discussion" about a rate hike at this
week's meeting, while San Francisco Fed President John Williams,
seen as a close Yellen ally, said two weeks ago that he would
prefer to raise rates "sooner rather than later."
Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren, usually seen as a
policy dove, also noted earlier this month that the risks to the
economy were "becoming increasingly two-sided." That remark
initially led markets to start pricing in a September rate
surprise, although those expectations have since receded.
With Yellen unlikely to tip the committee's hand forcefully
either way, a compromise could assuage concerns.
"That's precisely what the outcome of the meeting is likely
to be: No move at this meeting, but a relatively low bar for
hiking in December," Roberto Perli, a partner at Cornerstone
Macro LLC, said in a note to clients.
The Fed also holds a policy meeting in early November, but
investors have all but ruled out a rate move just days before
the U.S. election.
RATE HIKE PATH
Alongside the policy statement, Fed officials will also
provide a new set of forecasts for economic growth,
unemployment, inflation and the path of interest rates.
When these projections were last issued in June, the Fed
still projected two rate hikes in 2016. That will likely on
Wednesday be cut to one.
The policymakers are also likely to downgrade their
estimates for how many rate rises the economy will need in the
coming years given that output, productivity and inflation are
growing slower than in past decades.
All of which means intense scrutiny on Yellen's comments in
the press conference, coming on the heels of her assessment in
late August that the case for a rate hike had strengthened in
recent months.
"She's likely to convey that she sees the fundamentals
consistent with a move in the relatively near term," said Randy
Kroszner, a former Fed governor who is now an economics
professor at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.
(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by David Chance and
Paul Simao)