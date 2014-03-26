HONG KONG, March 26 The U.S. unemployment rate
is expected to fall below 6 percent by the end of this year,
James Bullard, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St.
Louis, said on Wednesday.
Bullard, speaking on a panel at the annual Credit Suisse
investor conference in Hong Kong, also said the U.S. economy is
set for a "pretty good year" despite recent weaker data.
The unemployment rate for February rose to 6.7 percent from
a five-year low of 6.6 percent as Americans flooded into the
labour market to search for work.
