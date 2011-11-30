* Yellen says Fed can offer more support for U.S. economy * Says need policies to promote recovery in housing market * Housing, consumers unlikely to help much in near term * Three Fed officials support more explicit Fed guidance By Ann Saphir SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 29 Janet Yellen, the Federal Reserve's influential vice chair, said on Tuesday the U.S. central bank has room to ease monetary policy further, possibly by providing more information on the path of interest rates. Another top official, Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Dennis Lockhart, said he sees a benefit in providing more information on the policy assumptions underlying Fed forecasts. He made clear, however, that he believes the current policy stance is appropriate. With its usual economic lever of interest rates already pressed close to zero and its balance sheet triple the size of its pre-crisis norm, the central bank has been considering how it can better use communications as a policy tool. The Fed has been debating for months ways to provide more clarity on when it might eventually tighten monetary policy, although officials have differed on how best to proceed. Yellen said turmoil in financial markets stemming from both Europe's banking crisis and general uncertainty about the outlook had increased the risks to the global economy, and that the Fed could offer additional support to U.S. growth. "The scope remains to provide additional accommodation through enhanced guidance on the path of the federal funds rate or through additional purchases of long-term financial assets," she told a conference sponsored by the San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank. A number of communications shifts are being discussed, including a controversial proposal from the Chicago Fed president to allow for temporarily higher inflation. Officials are also considering offering explicit forecasts for the overnight federal funds rate. The deputy governor of Sweden's central bank, Lars Svensson, urged the Fed to begin providing forecasts for short-term rates as a way to push borrowing costs lower. "Publishing a policy-rate path would be the most direct way to affect interest-rate expectations, especially since central banks should have better information about their intentions than anyone else," he told the San Francisco Fed conference.For his part, Lockhart repeated his view that the Fed's present policy stance was appropriate, although he said no options should be taken off the table. "I am skeptical that further asset purchases will produce much gain in terms of increased economic activity," he told business students at the University of Georgia in Atlanta. Still, Lockhart, who will rotate into a voting seat on the Federal Open Market Committee next year, appeared warm to the idea of offering more explicit policy guidance, calling it a "worthy priority." Yellen, who is leading a subcommittee on communications at the Fed, did not tip her hand. But previously she has said it might be fruitful to use the Fed's existing quarterly forecasts as a platform for further transparency.MORE HELP NEEDED Yellen also called for policies to spur a faster recovery in the battered U.S. housing market, although she did not provide any specific recommendations. The U.S. economy grew just 2 percent in the third quarter, and the jobless rate has hovered near 9 percent all year. While the pace of recovery appears to be accelerating, the debt crisis in Europe poses a threat, as does the possibility that U.S. fiscal policy will tighten in the new year, she said.